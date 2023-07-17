Babes With Blades Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE DUCHESS OF MALFI At The Factory Theatre

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC) announce cast and the creative for The Duchess of Malfi by John Webster and directed by Artistic Director Hayley Rice with fight direction by Maya Vinice Prentiss, September 9 – October 21 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Preview performances include Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. with press opening Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. BWBTC will also have select performances available for live streaming. Tickets are $28 - $35 with single tickets on sale Monday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. at BabesWIthBlades.org.

When the widowed Duchess of Malfi chooses to love again, honestly and defiantly, the men in her family do everything in their power to break those that would dare to flout the unspoken rules of a “traditional” society in this 1623 told through a contemporary lens by Babes With Blades. “Originally, we had slated this production for late spring of 2020,” stated Artistic Director Hayley Rice. “But, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the LGBTQ+ community being stripped of many inalienable rights, the condemnation of drag queens, rescinding of affirmative action and so many other massive declarations against marginalized voices, this story of a woman finding agency for herself, finding love in a socially unacceptable person and fighting the patriarchal oligarchy of her brothers makes this story even more relevant than it was three years ago.”

The ensemble cast of The Duchess of Malfi includes BWBTC ensemble members Carrie Hardin* (Duchess, she/her); Hazel Monson* (Delio, she/they); Maureen Yasko* (Bosola, she/her) as well as Clara Byczkowski (Antonio, she/they); Carina Latimosa (Julia/Doctor/Duchess U/S, she/her); Shane Richlen (Ferdinand, he/him); Carlos Wagener-Sobrero (Cardinal, he/him); Annemarie Andaleon (Antonio/Delio/Julia U/S, she/her); Grant Brown(Ferdinand/Cardinal U/S, he/him) and Anika Flores (Bosola/Doctor U/S, she/her). The production team includes Artistic Director Hayley Rice* (director, she/her); Esau Andaleon (stage manager, he/him); Kiera Battles (sound designer, she/her); Rose Hamill (production manager, she/her); Marcus Klein (scenic designer, he/him); Stephanie Mattos (asst. fight choreographer, she/her); Meg X McGrath (props designer, they/them); Maya Vinice Prentiss (fight choreographer, she/her); Payton Shearn (production assistant, she/they); Laura J. Wiley (lighting designer, she/her); and Line Bower* (technical director, they/them); Jennifer L. Mickelson*(intimacy designer, she/her) and Jennifer Mohr* (costume designer, she/her).

* Indicates BWBTC ensemble members. ABOUT Hayley Rice, DIRECTOR OF THE DUCHESS OF MALFIHayley Rice is artistic director of Babes With Blades Theatre Company. Previous directing credits include Henry V (BWBTC), The Jigsaw Bride,The Man-Beast, A Midsummer's Nights Dream, Henry V and The Winter's Tale (First Folio Theatre). She has also worked (as either an actor or director) with The Factory Theater, AstonRep Theatre Co., Circle Theatre, Prologue Theatre, The Chicago Mammals, The Paradeigma Collective, Focal Point Theatre, Illinois Theatre Center, LiveWire Theatre, Point of Contention Theatre, Rascal Children's Theatre and Minnesota's Prairie Fire Children's Theater.

Babes With Blades Theatre Company – for almost 25 years, and moving into the future – strives to develop and present scripts focused on complex, dynamic (often combative) characters who continue to be underrepresented on theatre stages based on gender. Babes With Blades Theatre Company uses stage combat to tell stories that elevate the voices of underrepresented communities and dismantle the patriarchy.In each element of their programming, they embrace two key concepts:1) Folks of marginalized genders and underrepresented communities are central to the story, driving the action rather than responding or submitting to it.2)

Everyone is capable of a full emotional and physical range, up to and including violence and its consequences. The company offers participants and patrons alike an unparalleled opportunity to experience every person as heroes and villains; rescuers and rescues; right, wrong and everywhere in between: exciting, vivid, dynamic PEOPLE. It's as simple and as subversive as that. BWBTC's 2023 programming is partially made possible by the kind support of The Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, a grant from The Illinois Arts Council Agency, a CityArts Grant from the the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events (DCASE), and the support of the Small Business Alliance Shuttered Venue Operators (SVOG) grant program.