BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next Month

The production is previewing Wednesday, June 21, opening June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and closing August 13, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season Photo 2 JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season
Michael Shannon & More to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Michael Shannon to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 23-24 Season
Photos: First Look At Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE At Invictus Theatre Company Photo 4 Photos: First Look At Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE At Invictus Theatre Company

BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next Month

The smash hit musical celebration of the life of Buddy Holly, BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, arrives at the Marriott Theatre this summer, previewing Wednesday, June 21, opening June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and closing August 13, 2023. Retelling the incredible legacy of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll, this celebration of life and music is directed and choreographed by Amber Mak (Paramount Theatre: The Sound of Music, Chicago Shakespeare: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) with musical direction by Matt Deitchman (Marriott Theatre: Ragtime & She Loves Me, Writer’s Theatre: Once).

In just three short years, Buddy set the music world on fire and forever changed the face and sound of rock ‘n’ roll. Charting the true story of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise in popularity from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later, this rocking musical features several of the decade's greatest hits, including “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday,” Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” The Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace”, “Oh Boy,” and many more.

“From The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen to The Rolling Stones, if you like rock then you will love BUDDY,” said director and choreographer Amber Mak. “Filled with incredible actor/musicians, this show will transport you back to the early stages of rock n’ roll when music was a uniting force. This show elevates Buddy Holly’s lasting impact and influence in rock ‘n’ roll to celebrate the vibrancy of his iconic life.”

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY celebrates the humor, ambition, charm, and sheer talent that was Buddy Holly with Kieran McCabe (Marriott Theatre: Million Dollar Quartet; Paramount Theatre: Rock of Ages; American Blues Theater: Buddy) as “Buddy Holly,” Jed Feder (Marriott Theatre: October Sky, Mama Mia!, Hero, Spring Awakening; First National Tour: Aladdin; Off-Broadway: Trevor; Broadway in Chicago: Oslo) as “Jerry Allison,” Shaun Whitley (Marriott Theatre: Million Dollar Quartet; American Blues Theater: Buddy; Chicago Shakespeare Theater: A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as “Joe Maudlin,” with Jordan Arredondo, Melanie Brezill, Alex Goodrich, Cory Goodrich, Molly Hernandez, Ellie Kahn, Michael Kurowski, David Stobbe, Marcus Terell, Christopher Wren and understudies Teddy Gales, Lucia Padilla Katz, Nolan Robinson, Aja Singletary, and Kelan Smith.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Jeff Kmiec, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Media Designer Tony Churchill, Co-wig Designers Miguel A. Armstrong & Katie Cordts, Properties Designer Sally Zack, Production Manager Meg Love, Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer, Intimacy Choreographer Katie Johannigman, Dialect Coach Susan Gosdick, and Music Supervisor Ryan T. Nelson.

  

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $55 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to Click Here. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

The Highland Park Players theater company has announce the cast and production team for the upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Kinky Boots.' This exhilarating show, filled with toe-tapping music and a heartwarming story, will captivate audiences at the brand new McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, 1100 Laramie Ave, Wilmette, IL. Performances are August 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm and August 20, 26, 27 at 2:00 pm.

Dave Matthews Tribute Band Returns To Rock Raue Center For The Arts Photo
Dave Matthews Tribute Band Returns To Rock Raue Center For The Arts

​​​​​​​Raue Center For The Arts in historic Crystal Lake, IL wants audiences to relive their glory days with Dave Matthews Tribute Band, August 12, 2023 at 8 pm. 

U.S. Premiere of LONDON ROAD Adds Week of Performances at Theater Wit Photo
U.S. Premiere of LONDON ROAD Adds Week of Performances at Theater Wit

Due to popular demand, Shattered Globe Theatre has announce one added week of performances for its hit U.S. premiere musical London Road, extending through Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Cast Set For THE LINCOLNS OF SPRINGFIELD at Hoogland Center for the Arts Photo
Cast Set For THE LINCOLNS OF SPRINGFIELD at Hoogland Center for the Arts

MATTHEW PATRICK DAVIS, DEBORAH ROBIN, ROSEMARY BLANKSON, and MICHAL DAWSON CONNOR will bring Terrence L. Cranert's stirring new musical love story to life at Hoogland Center for the Arts.


More Hot Stories For You

BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next MonthBUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next Month
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTSHighland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS
U.S. Premiere of LONDON ROAD Adds Week of Performances at Theater WitU.S. Premiere of LONDON ROAD Adds Week of Performances at Theater Wit
Cast Set For THE LINCOLNS OF SPRINGFIELD at Hoogland Center for the ArtsCast Set For THE LINCOLNS OF SPRINGFIELD at Hoogland Center for the Arts

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
The Marriott Theatre (6/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Kelvyn Park
Midsommer Flight (7/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Chicago Women's Park and Garden
Midsommer Flight (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME
Porchlight Music Theatre (5/12-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center for the Arts (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You