BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD Comes to About Face

About Face Theatre continues its 29th season with the Midwest premiere of The Brightest Thing in the World by Leah Nanako Winkler, directed by AFT Artistic Associate Keira Fromm. The show will run March 14 through April 13, 2024, at The Den Theatre. The Brightest Thing in the Worldstarts as a bubbling romantic comedy between barista Lane and her regular Steph, charting their growing relationship as they encounter real-world challenges like teen pregnancy, parenting, and addiction. This play is a celebration of love, family, and the people in our lives who shine the brightest.

THE BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD

Written by Leah Nanako Winkler

Directed by AFT Artistic Associate Keira Fromm

March 14 – April 13, 2024 | Press opening: Friday, March 22

All performances will take place at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Showtimes: Thurs and Fri at 8:00pm, Sat at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, Sun at 3:00pm

Please note: There is no matinee performance on Saturday, March 16

Open Captioning performances: Dates TBD.

Masks Required performances: Saturday matinees on March 30 and April 6 will require every attendee to wear a mask.

Pay-what-you-can tickets ($5 – $35) on sale now at The Den Theatre box office or About Face Theatre’s website.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now online at AboutFaceTheatre.com, by calling 773.697.3830, or in-person at The Den Theatre box office. Ticket prices range from $5 to $35.

AFT offers a ticket pricing system that allows each patron to decide the price that they can comfortably afford to pay for a ticket. Ultimately, About Face wants everyone who wants to attend a show to be able to do so. Please note: there are limited quantities available at each pricing level.

THE PLAY

Charmingly free-spirited barista Lane is determined to win over her new regular, the reserved and intellectual Steph. Delightful romantic comedy ensues with poetry, homemade desserts, and sparks flying. But both women are carrying life-changing secrets involving addiction, past relationships, and family. What happens when the giddy romance wears off and Lane and Steph must do the work of building a lasting relationship out of honesty, compassion, and courage? The Brightest Thing in the World is a funny, heartfelt new play delving into the people we think we know and the people we know we love.

“I love Leah Nanako Winkler’s use of language and the smart, messy, recognizable women at the center of the story,” says director Keira Fromm. “She has created a play that manages to be both a funny queer rom-com and a devastating portrait of addiction and the ways we’re all constantly in a state of recovery.”