BORN YESTERDAY to Conclude Saint Sebastian Players 39th Season

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) conclude their 39th mainstage season with 1946 comedy Born Yesterday by Garson Kanin. Performances take place April 24-May 17, 2020 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



In Born Yesterday, an uneducated young woman, Billie Dawn, accompanies an older, uncouth junkyard tycoon, Harry Brock, to Washington, where he intends to make crooked deals with government bigwigs. When Billie embarrasses him socially, Brock hires a journalist, who happens to be investigating shady political activities, to educate her, and things do not turn out as he expects.



Making his SSP mainstage directing debut is company member Sean Michael Barrett, who directed Coffee in Limbo for SSP's 10-Minute Play Festival and has appeared onstage in SSP's Charley's Aunt, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Oliver!. His directing credits include Seussical for Footlight Players and Lend Me A Tenor and Nunsense for The Acorn Project. SSP company members in the cast include Julian Colletta, Gabrielle Arietta Cross, Melinda "MJ" Deamon, Ryan Finn, Drew McCubbin and Claire Rutkowski. Other cast members include Anna Gallucci, Neal Goldman, Nat Kier and John Wilson. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Jim Masini as technical director, Aaron Harris Woodstein as sound designer and Beth Bruins as producer. Also on the team are Mike McShane as lighting designer and Sean Smyth as stage manager.



Following Born Yesterday, SSP presents its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival June 4-7, 2020.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History

Born Yesterday runs April 24-May 17, 2020,

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago.

Free parking is available in two lots.

Full-priced tickets are $25; tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $18,

and students with valid IDs may purchase $18 tickets at the door.

Group rates also are available.



All programming is subject to change.

For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You