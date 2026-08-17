BLUE MAN GROUP's A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE to Play Chicago's CIBC Theatre

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Blue Man Group will bring its first-ever holiday production, "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE," on the road this season. Chicago audiences will be among the first in the country to experience the all-new production. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 21. BLUE MAN GROUP'S A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE will play Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) for a limited three-week engagement, November 24 – December 13.

“Bringing Blue Man Group's first-ever holiday production to Chicago is an exciting milestone and a natural evolution of the iconic Blue Man experience,” said Marie-Josée Adam, President and CEO of Blue Man Group. “The holidays are about creating unforgettable memories, and we're thrilled to offer audiences a fresh, immersive celebration that blends the music, humor, creativity and joyful unpredictability that have defined Blue Man Group for decades.”

The brand-new production will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays while exploring timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming and visually unforgettable, “A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE,” offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together.

Blue Man Group is a vibrant, interactive experience that has captivated audiences from all around the world. The non-verbal group communicates through music, art, and comedy, creating powerful connections without saying a word. As the Blue Men navigate our world with curiosity, audiences are invited into a captivating, communal experience that sparks creativity and ignites the imagination.

TICKET INFORMATION

(As of August 17, based on availability and subject to change)

Individual tickets for BLUE MAN GROUP'S A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE go on sale Friday, August 21 and range from $39.00 - $120.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Ticket price listed is when purchased in person at the box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

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