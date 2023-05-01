Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September

The performance is on Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m.

May. 01, 2023  
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September

The critically hailed Blue Man Group is proud to announce the return of its annual sensory-friendly performance in Chicago Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism.

"Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performances are an incredibly rewarding tradition for our organization. After going on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to relaunch these special shows in all Blue Man Group resident markets, including Chicago." said Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn. "We look forward to welcoming new and returning audience members on September 24."

"Turning Pointe is so grateful for Blue Man Group's understanding and acceptance of all who make up the community," said Turning Pointe Development and Operations Director Barb Brauer. "As one of our parents has told us, 'I wish others would know that autism is very different for every person. Each is incredibly smart in their own way.' Blue Man Group knows this and honors this by providing an adaptive show each year."

As part of the audience offerings for the sensory-friendly performance, the Briar Street Theatre will be transformed into a calming environment complete with bean bags, dim lighting and quiet corners for anyone seeking a sensory break from the excitement of the show. Blue Man Group has partnered with Sloomoo Institute, an experiential destination in River North that taps into the joy of multi-sensory play through hand-crafted artisanal slime, to host pre-show sensory play activations utilizing its signature slime and kinetic sand in the theater lobby. All audience members will also receive a complimentary 1-ounce jar of slime to take home with them post-show. During the performance, sound levels will be reduced at select moments and noise reducing headphones will be available for individuals upon request.

Tickets to this special performance are now available for $49 with a portion of sales from every ticket purchased donated to the local autism advocacy organization Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Established in 2007 in Naperville, Ill., Turning Pointe strives to raise the quality of educational support for children and young adults with autism. The organization creates opportunities and programs to educate individuals with autism through proven interventions to increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits and enrich the community.

For more information and tickets to Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performance, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239920®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueman.com%2Fchicago%2Fsensory-friendly?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Review: INTO THE WOODS Enchants at James M. Nederlander Theatre Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS Enchants at James M. Nederlander Theatre
What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at James M. Nederlander Theatre?
Review: BIG RIVER at Mercury Theater Chicago Photo
Review: BIG RIVER at Mercury Theater Chicago
Mercury’s production has some fabulous performances, but it doesn’t entirely answer the question of why BIG RIVER needed to be brought out of the archives.
Photos: First Look at PrideArts US Premiere of TANGO Photo
Photos: First Look at PrideArts' US Premiere of TANGO
PrideArts' 2022-23 season will close with the US Premiere of TANGO by Singaporean-born and London-based playwright Joel Tan. Described as one of the most exciting Singapore playwrights of his generation, the 36-year-old Tan has received acclaim for his plays' lyrical and incisive interrogation of his home city's politics and society. Check out photos here!
Photos: Inside Porchlight Music Theatres NEW FACES SING BROADWAY At Evanston Space Photo
Photos: Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY At Evanston Space
Porchlight Music Theatre held its latest 2022 – 2023 season offering, New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West*, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York. See photos from the event.

More Hot Stories For You


BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in SeptemberBLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September
May 1, 2023

The critically hailed Blue Man Group is proud to announce the return of its annual sensory-friendly performance in Chicago Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism. 
Rick Springfield Will Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park This SummerRick Springfield Will Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
May 1, 2023

Rick Springfield, the artist behind '80s hits “Jessie's Girl” and “Human Touch,” is bringing his power pop sound to RiverEdge Park on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Photos: First Look at PrideArts' US Premiere of TANGOPhotos: First Look at PrideArts' US Premiere of TANGO
April 30, 2023

PrideArts' 2022-23 season will close with the US Premiere of TANGO by Singaporean-born and London-based playwright Joel Tan. Described as one of the most exciting Singapore playwrights of his generation, the 36-year-old Tan has received acclaim for his plays' lyrical and incisive interrogation of his home city's politics and society. Check out photos here!
Photos: Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY At Evanston SpacePhotos: Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY At Evanston Space
April 28, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre held its latest 2022 – 2023 season offering, New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West*, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York. See photos from the event.
Photos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's LONDON ROADPhotos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's LONDON ROAD
April 28, 2023

Shattered Globe Theatre is concluding its 2022-23 season with the U.S. premiere of London Road, an experimental and innovative new musical featuring book and lyrics by Alecky Blythe, music and lyrics by Adam Cork, direction and movement by Elizabeth Margolius and music direction by Andra Velis Simon. London Road will play through June 3, 2023 at Theater Wit. Check out production photos here!
share