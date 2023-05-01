BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September

The critically hailed Blue Man Group is proud to announce the return of its annual sensory-friendly performance in Chicago Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism.

"Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performances are an incredibly rewarding tradition for our organization. After going on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to relaunch these special shows in all Blue Man Group resident markets, including Chicago." said Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn. "We look forward to welcoming new and returning audience members on September 24."

"Turning Pointe is so grateful for Blue Man Group's understanding and acceptance of all who make up the community," said Turning Pointe Development and Operations Director Barb Brauer. "As one of our parents has told us, 'I wish others would know that autism is very different for every person. Each is incredibly smart in their own way.' Blue Man Group knows this and honors this by providing an adaptive show each year."

As part of the audience offerings for the sensory-friendly performance, the Briar Street Theatre will be transformed into a calming environment complete with bean bags, dim lighting and quiet corners for anyone seeking a sensory break from the excitement of the show. Blue Man Group has partnered with Sloomoo Institute, an experiential destination in River North that taps into the joy of multi-sensory play through hand-crafted artisanal slime, to host pre-show sensory play activations utilizing its signature slime and kinetic sand in the theater lobby. All audience members will also receive a complimentary 1-ounce jar of slime to take home with them post-show. During the performance, sound levels will be reduced at select moments and noise reducing headphones will be available for individuals upon request.

Tickets to this special performance are now available for $49 with a portion of sales from every ticket purchased donated to the local autism advocacy organization Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Established in 2007 in Naperville, Ill., Turning Pointe strives to raise the quality of educational support for children and young adults with autism. The organization creates opportunities and programs to educate individuals with autism through proven interventions to increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits and enrich the community.

For more information and tickets to Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performance, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239920®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueman.com%2Fchicago%2Fsensory-friendly?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.