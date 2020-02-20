BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Announces Spring Performance Schedule

Blue Man Group, continuing its open run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted), will welcome the spring season with a robust performance schedule in March, April and May. The expanded performance calendar also includes shows on Easter (April 12) and Mother's Day (May 10).

Blue Man Group performances are a celebration of human connection. Mixing art, music, comedy and technology, the show encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore our cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at our collective quirks and reminding us how much we all have in common.

Spring Break audiences looking to make the most of their Chicago experience can take advantage of Blue Man Group's ticket packages with Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel and Skydeck Chicago. Students, families and educators are also invited to take advantage of Blue Man Group's new "Backstage On Stage" program.

Soaring to heights of nearly 200 feet, Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel is a treasured piece of Chicago's cultural history and an iconic part of the city's skyline. The Centennial Wheel is open year-round - weather permitting - and its enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas provide a comfortable experience and stunning views of the city and lake. The Blue Man Group Centennial Wheel ticket package allows guests to receive a free Centennial Wheel pass with each full price ticket purchase to Blue Man Group.

Those looking to see Chicago from its highest point can take advantage of Blue Man Group's Skydeck ticket package this spring. Upon purchasing a ticket for Blue Man Group, Skydeck ticket package purchasers can receive a free ticket to visit Chicago's Willis Tower Skydeck and step outside the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere with the building's "Ledge" experience. The Ledge's glass boxes extend four feet outside the 103rd floor of Willis Tower.

Group audiences interested in a behind-the-scenes look into Blue Man Group can take advantage of the production's new "Backstage On Stage" program. The experience includes a 30-minute educational workshop featuring a history of the production, Q&As, instrument demonstrations and more, before a curated 60-minute performance.

Tickets are available from $49-$104. Tickets may be purchased by calling 1-800-BLUE-MAN (1-800-258-3626) or visiting www.blueman.com. A full show schedule and ticket pricing, can also be found at www.blueman.com.

VIP Experience ticket packages are also available starting at $150 per person and include an exclusive piece of Blue Man Group merchandise, premium seat and one pre-show beverage at the Briar Street Theatre, souvenir lanyard and a post-show meet-and-greet with a Blue Man.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more, varying from $46.50- $79.50 per person. "Backstage On Stage" experiences for groups of 10 or more are available for $52 per person. For groups of 10 or more, call the group sales department to book at: 773-348-3300 or email chicagogroups@blueman.com to request information.

2020 Spring Performance Schedule:

March

Sunday, March 1 - 1 and 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 - 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 - 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13 - 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, March 20 - 1 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Monday, March 23 - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, March 27 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Monday, March 30 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 - 2 and 8 p.m.

April

Wednesday, April 1 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 3 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 10 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 - 4 p.m. (Easter)

Wednesday, April 15 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 17 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 - 1 and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 23 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 24 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 - 1 and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29 - 12 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 - 2 and 8 p.m.

May

Friday, May 1 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 7 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, May 8 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 - 1 and 4 p.m. (Mother's Day)

Tuesday, May 12 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, May 15 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Mary 17 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 21 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22 - 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 - 4 and 7 p.m.

Monday, May 25 - 1 p.m. (Memorial Day)

Tuesday, May 26 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 28 - 2 and 8 p.m.

Friday, May 29 - 4 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 31 - 4 and 7 p.m.





