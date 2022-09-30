BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 25 Years in Chicago With Special Birthday Performance Next Month

Blue Man Group, the critically hailed theatrical phenomenon with an open run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre, will celebrate 25 years in Chicago with a variety of special offers available throughout the month of October including a celebratory birthday performance Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. Guests of the birthday performance will enjoy a few surprises during the show that will coincide with the special milestone as well as receive a commemorative gift after the performance.

In addition to the birthday performance, Blue Man Group Chicago has partnered with Pretty Cool Ice Cream to launch a special "Captain's Marshmallow Crunch" ice cream bar in celebration of Blue Man Group's 25th anniversary. Available at all Pretty Cool Ice Cream locations through October 31, the cereal milk ice cream bar features a blue vanilla shell topped with mini marshmallows and blue sprinkles.

Proceeds from every bar sold will benefit After School Matters, a non-profit organization that provides Chicago teens the opportunity to explore their passions and develop their talents through free after-school and summer programs across the city.

Blue Man Group fans can also take advantage of a specialty "Ka-BLUE-ie" cocktail in partnership with The Violet Hour. Available at The Violet Hour through the end of October, guests of The Violet Hour are invited to ask their server for the celebratory off-the-menu cocktail made with Corazon Blanco Tequila, Giffard Cacao, Cap Corse Blanc, Dolin Genepy, Blue Pea Flower, Lavender, Citrus and Orange Bitters. Upon adding a magic citrus solution delivered alongside the cocktail, guests will watch the cocktail transform from a Blue Man blue hue to violet in celebration of the collaboration.

Since its debut at the Briar Street Theatre in 1997, Blue Man Group Chicago has

Entertained more than 5 million people with more than 12,000 performances

Thrown more than 120,000 marshmallows and 36,000 gum balls

Used 48,400 cakes of makeup (in their own proprietary color, Blue Man Blue)



A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.