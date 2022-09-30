Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 25 Years in Chicago With Special Birthday Performance Next Month

Guests of the birthday performance will enjoy a few surprises during the show that will coincide with the special milestone.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  
BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 25 Years in Chicago With Special Birthday Performance Next Month

Blue Man Group, the critically hailed theatrical phenomenon with an open run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre, will celebrate 25 years in Chicago with a variety of special offers available throughout the month of October including a celebratory birthday performance Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. Guests of the birthday performance will enjoy a few surprises during the show that will coincide with the special milestone as well as receive a commemorative gift after the performance.

In addition to the birthday performance, Blue Man Group Chicago has partnered with Pretty Cool Ice Cream to launch a special "Captain's Marshmallow Crunch" ice cream bar in celebration of Blue Man Group's 25th anniversary. Available at all Pretty Cool Ice Cream locations through October 31, the cereal milk ice cream bar features a blue vanilla shell topped with mini marshmallows and blue sprinkles.

Proceeds from every bar sold will benefit After School Matters, a non-profit organization that provides Chicago teens the opportunity to explore their passions and develop their talents through free after-school and summer programs across the city.

Blue Man Group fans can also take advantage of a specialty "Ka-BLUE-ie" cocktail in partnership with The Violet Hour. Available at The Violet Hour through the end of October, guests of The Violet Hour are invited to ask their server for the celebratory off-the-menu cocktail made with Corazon Blanco Tequila, Giffard Cacao, Cap Corse Blanc, Dolin Genepy, Blue Pea Flower, Lavender, Citrus and Orange Bitters. Upon adding a magic citrus solution delivered alongside the cocktail, guests will watch the cocktail transform from a Blue Man blue hue to violet in celebration of the collaboration.

Since its debut at the Briar Street Theatre in 1997, Blue Man Group Chicago has

  • Entertained more than 5 million people with more than 12,000 performances
  • Thrown more than 120,000 marshmallows and 36,000 gum balls
  • Used 48,400 cakes of makeup (in their own proprietary color, Blue Man Blue)


A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 25 Years in Chicago With Special Birthday Performance Next Month


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE ONE OF A KIND HOLIDAY SHOW Returns To The Mart December 1-4THE ONE OF A KIND HOLIDAY SHOW Returns To The Mart December 1-4
September 29, 2022

Shop Til' You Drop! The One of a Kind Show and Sale , Chicago's not-to-miss annual shopping extravaganza, will return to THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.
2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend
September 29, 2022

Catherine Russell has a full schedule of performances slated throughout the East Coast and in Europe to finish off the year. Among them include her annual four-night residency at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center from September 29 through October 2, with two shows nightly.
Comedian Mo Amer to Perform at The Den Theatre in DecemberComedian Mo Amer to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
September 29, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Mo Amer, playing four stand-up performances December 2 & 3, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
Grammy-Winner Michelle Williams Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN Staged Concert in ChicagoGrammy-Winner Michelle Williams Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN Staged Concert in Chicago
September 29, 2022

Michelle Williams will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden in Chicago this October.
WHO'S HOLIDAY! to Return to Theater Wit in NovemberWHO'S HOLIDAY! to Return to Theater Wit in November
September 29, 2022

Christmas Day is in our grasp. Why the vodka? Glad you asked! Theater Wit has announced the return of Who’s Holiday!, a hilarious night out with a booze-guzzling, cigarette-smoking, 40-year-old Cindy Lou Who as she recalls the fateful night she met The Grinch, and the sordid events that happened after, November 25-December 30, 2022. 