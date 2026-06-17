BELONGING BASH: Collaboraction to Host All-Day Live Entertainment Event in Chicago

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Collaboraction Theatre Company, now fully activated in its new home in Humboldt Park's Kimball Arts Center, just dropped the performance schedule for its Belonging Bash this Saturday, June 20.

Come have a blast at Collaboraction's all-day, indoor-outdoor party with food, drink, DJs and live performances at the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave., right off The 606, where Humboldt Park meets Logan Square.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. with an outdoor stage and family-friendly block party in Collaboraction's parking lot. Inside is an indoor oasis for food, drinks and lounging that will transition into a live music/DJ evening celebration in the company's new House of Belonging.

Highlights include family programming from 2 to 5 p.m., sunset jams from﻿ ﻿5 to 8 p.m., and The Corey Wilkes Quartet with Meagan McNeal (Lyric Opera's Safronia, NBC's The Voice) and DJs Larry Miller and Craig Elliott to bring it home.

Full Schedule:

2 p.m.

DJ Dreea - Kiddie Disco

2:15 p.m.

Collaboraction's The Light Youth Ensemble, featuring Lucy, Chicago's new Youth Poet Laureate

2:45 p.m.

The Happiness Club

3:15 p.m.

Yuri “The Human Beatbox” Lane

3:30 p.m.

The Black Puppet Show

3:45 p.m.

The Luminaries

4:15 p.m.

Bilingual Improv School (indoors)

4:15 p.m.

Linda Sol (outdoors)

5 p.m.

Zion Ali with DJ Dreea

5:45 p.m.

Vitti Girl

7 p.m.

Dance Loud

7:45 p.m.

DJ Lady D

8:30 p.m.

DJs Larry Miller and Craig Elliott

9 p.m.

The Corey Wilkes Quartet with Meagan McNeal

10:30 p.m.

DJs Larry Miller and Craig Elliott

Be part of the Bash. Enjoy food, drinks and community. Support Chicago youth and fund Collaboraction's future. Proceeds benefit Collaboraction's new House of Belonging and its summer youth program, The Light.

Ticket options for Collaboraction's Belonging Bash benefit, on sale at collaboraction.org, include a $25 Access ticket, a $100 standard ticket (includes food and soft drink) and a $250 Hero ticket.

Collaboraction Theatre Company's new House of Belonging in the Kimball Arts Center is a sleek, 4,000-square foot space featuring a new 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with cafe and bar.

In addition to its own productions, Collaboraction has introduced its new You Belong Here series. Curated by company member Sandra Delgado, You Belong Here provides a home for independent artists and groups at any stage in their career, with an emphasis on those who live in close proximity to the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. To learn more or submit a performance proposal, visit collaboraction.org/you-belong-here.

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