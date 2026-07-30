THE LIGHT Youth Ensemble to Perform at Kidzapalooza, House of Belonging

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Look for The Light at Lollapalooza's Kidzapalooza Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2 at Grant Park. The Luminaries, Collaboraction's continuing education program for graduates of The Light, ages 18 to 23, will also perform, with both ensembles headlining three interactive shows daily inside the Collaboraction Tent. Roaming circus performers, bubble zones, a magician and immersive experiences for kids and families will emphasize respect, belonging and collaboration are also part of Collaboraction's family-friendly destination at Lollapalooza.

Then, on Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9 at 3 p.m., The Light will present Supernova, a final end-of-summer showcase of their blinding talents as artists and activists, at Collaboraction's House of Belonging. Enjoy original spoken word pieces, theatrical group shorts, live music and dance. Tickets are $10 students; $25 adults.

Now in its fifth year, Collaboraction's The Light empowers Chicago high schoolers to become professional artists and thoughtful leaders in their communities. The youth are paid to pick their social justice platforms, then create and perform pieces for peace around the city, making the program part performing arts, part creative workforce development. Collaboraction's 2026 ensemble – 19 Chicago high schoolers from all over the city, intent on becoming both skilled performers and positive social change makers – is the company's largest ever, and you don't want to miss their youthful exuberance, artistry and calls for positive change.

“Last night we welcomed bands across Chicago to the Chicago Student Radio Collective's first-ever Student Summer Showcase, said Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley. “CSRC is a group of CPS high school student radio stations from Jones, Northside and Whitney Young, and more than 70 Chicago teens spent a summer night in our House of Belonging enjoying live music, snacks and a space run by teens, for teens. So whether it's our own youth programs, or other nonprofits using our space for youth gatherings and shows, Collaboraction's House of Belonging is already becoming just that. A third space. A safe space. A space that welcomes all audiences, including Chicago youth.”

Collaboraction's new House of Belonging anchors the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave. in Humboldt Park. Open since February, audiences, artists, activists, families, teens and the Humboldt Park community are discovering the company's new home, a sleek, 4,000-square foot space with a 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with cafe and bar.

So come to Collaboraction's House of Belonging in August and enjoy theater, music, art, spoken word, youth performances, and more. Free and nearby street parking is available. For CTA riders, Collaboraction is a short walk from the Kimball stop on the 72 North and 73 Armitage bus lines, and/or the 82 Kimball-Homan bus stops right in front of Kimball Arts Center. For bikers and pedestrians, The 606's Kimball trailhead leads directly to the Kimball Arts Center.

Go to collaboraction.org for more information.

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