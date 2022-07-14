BALL NIGHT, Featuring Cubs Anthem Singer John Vincent and More, Will Raise Funds And Awareness For Special Olympics Illinois

The Beautiful City Project announces the cast of its August fundraising cabaret BALL NIGHT, with proceeds to benefit Special Olympics Illinois, an organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

As always, the songs will be themed toward the non-profit, and will feature songs from theatrical and non-theatrical world of sports.

To be held at the Rizzo's Bar and Inn on August 1st, the cast features The Beautiful City Project's typical array of Chicago stars, led by frequent Cubs National Anthem singer and personality John Vincent, with Matt Crowle (Multi Jeff-Winner, Broadway's Spamalot), Lydia Burke (Marriott, Paramount, Porchlight), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Jeff-Winner for Parade at Writer's Theatre), Stef Tovar (Jeff-Winner for Blade to the Heat at Apple Tree), Jacquelyne Jones (Jeff-Winner for Sweeney Todd at Theo Ubique), Nolan Robinson (Porchlight's Passing Strange), Brandon Dahlquist (Broadway's Bronx Bombers), Gabriel Mudd (Porchlight's CLEAR), Ian Paul Custer (HBO's Somebody Somewhere), Justin Brill (Broadway's All Shook Up, High Fidelity), Zac Richey (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Luke Nowakowski (Paramount's Fun Home), Dan Gold (Marriott's The Sound of Music), Trenton Baker (TBCP's Broadway Bluegrass), along with some guest performers.

The evening is curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's Sweeney Todd National Tour, Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler).

Featuring songs from Damn Yankees, Michael Mahler's Miracle and There's Something In the Game, Wonderful Town, and a slew of songs not from musicals, it's sure to be a raucous evening.

Special Olympics began in Illinois with the first games at Soldier Field in July 1968 thanks to the efforts of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and her peers. There are now more than 4.5 million athletes in 170 countries. Special Olympics is financially sound with diverse revenue streams, a thorough annual budget process and increasing organizational revenue streams. Special Olympics Illinois does not charge athletes or their families to participate in the program. Their athlete oath is "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Tickets are on sale now, and are $25 for General Admission and $75 for VIP, which includes premium seating, available at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets