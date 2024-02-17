Australian Magician Harry Milas To Make US Premiere In Chicago

Pemberley Productions and Lauren Eisinger Productions have announced the U.S. Premiere of Harry Milas' The Unfair Advantage, playing in Steppenwolf's Merle Reskin Garage Space, March 26-April 21, 2024. Playing to only 35 people per performance, this highly anticipated theatrical event by Australia's leading sleight of hand specialist arrives in Chicago after a sold-out, critically acclaimed run in Sydney.

Tickets for the intimate, unique, and unprecedented hour-long theatrical event begin at $70 and will go on sale at 10am on February 21. Sign up to be the first invited to purchase at unfairadvantage.show. The production will run Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:00pm and 9:00pm; Saturdays at 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:00pm; and Sundays at 2:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.

More info about the production is available at unfairadvantage.show. The Unfair Advantage has been performing at the top of the pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge since early 2023, continuously selling out quickly.

Harry Milas takes audiences on a journey of deception, into a world that very few have experienced and even fewer talk about. The Unfair Advantage is a rare and intimate experience, as audiences experience the secrets of card cheating. Already a highly lauded magician, Harry reveals the secrets behind his skills as a sought-after security weapon for the world's top casinos.

Before participating in the experience, audiences will be asked to sign a legal contract of confidentiality. Please bear this in mind when electing to take part. Harry explains, "Audience members will join me around a small table, as I reveal - step by step - how magicians, card cheaters and mentalists fool the world."

The Unfair Advantage is created and performed by Harry Milas and is produced in the US by Pemberley Productions and Lauren Eisinger Productions, in association with PitStop Productions.

Bio for Harry Milas

Harry Milas is Australia's leading sleight of hand artist and magician, based in Sydney. His signature close up show The Unfair Advantage won the award for Best Magic and garnered five-star reviews at The Adelaide Fringe, the largest arts festival in the southern hemisphere and has been in residence at the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon since the beginning of 2023. He regularly combines his work in magic and theatre as both a performer (Bondi Festival seance, Red-Line Productions Cascadia) and consultant having created the magic for Belvoir's Master and the Margarita and Red Line Production's Just! His TV appearances are extensive and include the Today Show, Channel 10, ABC and The Disney Channel.

He is a fixture in the Sydney improv scene, having won the coveted Cranston Cup twice (2015 and 2017) performing for 2000 people at the Enmore Theatre and hosting and directing the 2019 show. With his long-form improv partner Rob Johnson he sold out seasons across Sydney's independent theatres including The Old Fitz, Enmore Theatre and The Factory Theatre.

He regularly appears for Australia's biggest companies and at the most exclusive event spaces. He was commissioned by Google to create a bespoke magic show for their 2023 Christmas event, and regularly entertains for Wetpac, Volkswagen, Cartier, GE, UBER, Optus, Adobe, Merivale, Johnson & Johnson and Qantas. He has performed all over Australia in prestigious venues such as Capella Sydney, Park Hayatt, QT, Crown Towers, The Four Seasons, The Shangri-La, and Pier One.

Pemberley Productions Pemberley Productions is a producing, general management, and tour booking company located in New York and Chicago. We are comprised of Doreen Sayegh, Tim Smith, and Annie Shea Graney. We collaborate with overseas companies and US-based productions to book tours, general manage productions, and produce theatre across North America as well as internationally. Pemberley is proudly transparent, thoughtful, and dynamic. We build collectively beneficial relationships and stand behind our words and values.

Highlights include the long-running West End production of The Woman in Black (off-Broadway at NYC's McKittrick Hotel and across the US); the US Tour of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights; the Center Theatre Group (Los Angeles) production of The Secret Garden; the US Tour of The National Theatre's An Inspector Calls; and the US Tour of The Last Ship (starring STING). 23/24 sees Pemberley on the road across the US with DruidO'Casey, Kate Prince's Message in a Bottle, The Woman in Black, and the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival hit musical Islander.

For information on upcoming tours and projects in development, visit www.pemberleyproductions.com Lauren Eisinger Productions Originally from Sydney, Australia, Lauren has worked as a Producer and Festival Programmer in the UK, across Australia and around the world.

In 2021 she founded her own producing company and with her team has produced Spiegeltent Wollongong for Merrigong Theatre Company, House of Oz at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, consulted for Theatre Network Australia and the National Institute of Circus Arts and has a slate of independent work in development and production including two of Australia's cultural institutions, Circus Oz and Legs On The Wall.

Lauren has been International Development Manager for Circa Contemporary Circus where she forged new partnerships, developed new work and created the podcast Producing Heroes. Prior to this she worked as Festival Programmer and Producer for Underbelly, programming 600 shows a year into their festivals across the UK including Underbelly Festival Southbank, Underbelly Edinburgh at Edinburgh Fringe as well as Christmas in Leicester Square for Westminister Council and Edinburgh's Christmas.

She has worked for Sydney Festival under three different Artistic Directors. Most recently as Associate Producer for Olivia Ansell's inaugural festival and before moving overseas she was Project Manager for Wesley Enoch's inaugural festival, programming Circus City featuring Legs on the Wall, Circus Oz, Gravity and Other Myths as well as an accompanying industry conference and talks program. Alongside this she was working on large scale outdoor events including Symphony Under the Stars with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

A graduate of the University of Sydney, she is concurrently studying the Executive Masters in Cultural Leadership through the Royal Academy of the Arts in London and Maastricht University in The Netherlands, and the Executive Masters of Business Administration in Cultural Leadership.