Auris Presents Announces Heatwave Music Festival 2023 Lineup

Auris Presents, Chicago's leading force in live music events, has announced the lineup for the second edition of its creative paradise, Heatwave Music Festival. After a successful debut in 2022, Heatwave will return to Chicago this June 10-11 at its new home on the iconic lakefront of Northerly Island to further cement its status as the city's newest immersive art and music gem, built on a foundation of experiential art and world-class electronic music.

Heatwave Music Festival is a place where music meets imagination. It's a vibrant technicolor wonderland where fans can dance to the sounds of globally leading dance music from the scene's most celebrated artists. The two day event at Northerly Island will be backdropped by views of Chicago's iconic skyline and surrounded on all sides by Lake Michigan, an ideal location in the heart of the city, making it a can't-miss staple of summer festival season.

Heatwave will be headlined by some of the most electrifying and in-demand artists in dance music. The lineup is led by the hometown return of Kaskade along with the influential deadmau5 for their collaborative superduo Kx5's Chicago debut, versatile producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist GRiZ making his way back to the midwest after last year's Triple Rainbow event, pioneering dance megastar Tiësto making his Heatwave return, and renowned electronic duo and Gud Vibrations label heads Slander.

The bill further enlists established names like melodic electronic-crossover favorite Gryffin, DJ and production hitmaker duo Loud Luxury returning after their triumphant Heatwave set last year, Nitti Gritti & Party Favor's standout house project SIDEPIECE, a highly anticipated b2b set from the legendary A-Trak alongside the emergent VNSSA, floor-filling electronic trio Cheat Codes, and the vibrant bass music of LSDREAM. Additional highlights include scene veterans like chart-topping producer Deorro, the enigmatic masked DJ and producer Malaa, in-demand collaborators Whethan and Elephante, Swiss-Italian stalwart EDX, forward-thinking Australian export Luude, and four on the floor house hitter Noizu. Internationally renowned graffiti artist and DJ Alec Monopoly is also set to make an appearance.

A slew of the scene's risers will be on display including the likes of melodic tech house duo KREAM, fashionable twin sister duo Coco & Breezy, the heavier frequencies of artists like Kaivon and Kai Wachi, and respected sound design expert Apashe. The bill is rounded out by up-and-comers such as The Sponges, TWINSICK, Zingara, NOTD, and Automhate.

A variety of to be announced visual artists and creatives will also take center stage in contributing immersive art installations that truly elevate Heatwave's experience. Fans can expect to see more of the types of art that made Heatwave's debut edition special, with last year's highlights of DREAM with ME by Laura Kimpton, mural art by the artist Pretty Done, large-scale puppetry from Ellie Terrell, a pop-art inspired statue garden, and various photo opportunities giving a sense of what's in store for this year's artistic utopia.

Heatwave is led by the team behind Auris Presents, the reigning tastemakers of Chicago's dance music and immersive festival community, and team behind Chicago live music and entertainment venues RADIUS, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM, and more.

General tickets with payment plans are available now. For tickets and more information, visit heatwavemusicfestival.com.

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 Lineup (A-Z):

A-Trak b2b VNSSA

Alec Monopoly

Apashe

Automhate

Cheat Codes

Coco & Breezy

Deorro

DROELOE

Eazybaked

EDX

Elephante

Forester

GRiZ

Gryffin

Kaivon

Kai Wachi

KREAM

Kx5

Loud Luxury

LSDREAM

Luude

Malaa

Moontricks

Noizu

Nostalgix

NOTD

SIDEPIECE

Slander

The Sponges

Tiësto

TWINSICK

Whethan

Zingara

Local Support:

Avi Sic

DanceLoud

Fiya Fly

Levity

Shes.Haute

Sonorous