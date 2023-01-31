Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AstonRep Theatre Announces 14th Annual WRITER'S SERIES

The event is on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway Theater.

Jan. 31, 2023  

AstonRep Theatre Announces 14th Annual WRITER'S SERIES

AstonRep Theatre Company has announced its 14th annual Writer's Series, featuring two free staged readings of new works by emerging writers on Saturday, February 25 at 2 pm at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Audiences are invited to join the playwrights for a post-show discussion. No reservations required. For additional information, visit www.astonrep.com.

The 2023 Writer's Series Line-Up includes:

2 pm: Precious Armageddon, a work in progress by Miguel Salgado, Jr. (he/they)

Five psychiatric patients are put in the care of Dr. Gregory Shultz, a retired professor of abnormal psychology. The story examines the first month of these patients' time at Beacon Psychiatric Hospital & Sanitorium through scattered therapy sessions and other happenings taking place inside Schultz's office. Precious Armageddon is a series of uncomfortable, confusing moments capturing troubled souls attempting to retain a sense of control amidst inner chaos.

2:45 pm: Finger by DC Cathro (he/him)

Seventeen-year-old Vee discovers something strange inside a small box, and embarks on a dangerous search for the owner.

Covid safety: While in the theater, masks are recommended and encouraged, but not required. Disposable masks will be available to those who request one. If you are immunocompromised or at higher risk, please consider wearing a mask at indoor public settings where vaccination status is unknown.




Legendary Rock Band Chicago Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, June 17 Photo
Legendary Rock Band Chicago Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, June 17
Multi-Grammy award winning band and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced today that they will be performing in Springfield at UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 17th.
ONCE to be Presented at Writers Theatre in February Photo
ONCE to be Presented at Writers Theatre in February
Writers Theatre will continue its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
World Premiere of HOW BLOOD GO to Open at Steppenwolfs 1700 Theater in March Photo
World Premiere of HOW BLOOD GO to Open at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater in March
Congo Square Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, a provocative – and wholly topical – story of two family members who are subject to medical experiments without their consent, 50 years apart.
Two Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavins Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre Photo
Two Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavin's Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre
After selling out six performances, The Den Theatre has announced comedian Ashley Gavin has added two additional performances on Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You


ONCE to be Presented at Writers Theatre in FebruaryONCE to be Presented at Writers Theatre in February
January 30, 2023

Writers Theatre will continue its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
World Premiere of HOW BLOOD GO to Open at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater in MarchWorld Premiere of HOW BLOOD GO to Open at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater in March
January 30, 2023

Congo Square Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, a provocative – and wholly topical – story of two family members who are subject to medical experiments without their consent, 50 years apart.
Two Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavin's Sold-Out Engagement at The Den TheatreTwo Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavin's Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre
January 30, 2023

After selling out six performances, The Den Theatre has announced comedian Ashley Gavin has added two additional performances on Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Red Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. HarrisRed Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. Harris
January 30, 2023

Red Theater will present its second show of the 22/23 season: Mora V. Harris' INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent. This world premiere production runs February 17 through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.
Avalanche Theatre Announces THE NEXT DRAFT SERIES Featuring Three Works By Chicago PlaywrightsAvalanche Theatre Announces THE NEXT DRAFT SERIES Featuring Three Works By Chicago Playwrights
January 29, 2023

Avalanche Theatre Artistic Director Alexander Utz has announced the Next Draft Series, a new play incubator for Chicago playwrights. In line with Avalanche Theatre's mission to foster the development of new plays and playwrights in the Chicago theatre community, the Next Draft Series will feature workshop readings of three plays by Chicago playwrights.
share