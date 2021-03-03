Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artspace 8 Presents Debut Of Immersive Installation QUANTUM MIRROR

The installation offers a meditative experience with floating holographic human figures, resonant frequencies, and more.

Mar. 3, 2021  

Chicago-based new media artist Adrian Stein, a Guatemalan native who migrated to the U.S. to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, will debut his first art installation titled "Quantum Mirror" at respected contemporary fine art gallery ArtSpace8 located on Michigan Avenue.

In the digital age of "information wars," the installation invites viewers to reflect on the fracture of identity through their portrayed social media personas. "Quantum Mirror" will be free and open to the public March 20.

Known for his eccentric and nihilistic themes, "Quantum Mirror" takes the viewer through a journey of self-awareness, exploring how different states of consciousness can create alternate means of self-perception. Incorporating floating holographic human figures, resonant frequencies and sounds of the body, the visitor's reflection in the engulfing mirrored walls are juxtaposed by Stein's animations, asking the viewer to reflect on the created hybrid persona that simultaneously exists both virtually and physically. Through this fractalized expression of the self, the work reveals the vast intersectionality of identity and self-perception, unveiling the infinity that lies within the modern body.

"The opportunity to convey the concept behind "Quantum Mirror" is an exceptionally proud moment for me as an emerging Latino artist," said Stein. "In the wake of a fresh new year, I hope this timely installation brings light to the ways that social media affects our sense of self," said Stein. "As a Guatemalan native living in America, this piece encompasses my experiences and analysis of a fractured identity, informed by an array of cultures within my single body."

The installation is viewable on the third floor of ArtSpace 8, starting March 20 and open Monday through Saturday 10 am - 7 pm, Sundays 12 - 6 pm. Tickets are not required. More of Stein's artwork can be viewed on Instagram @Looneystein.


