Arts Programs Announced For Fine Arts Building's 125th Anniversary Celebration On October 13

Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) marks its 125th anniversary with a major public celebration on Friday, October 13 from 5-9 p.m. that activates all ten floors of this Chicago Landmark, an artist haven since its founding in October 1898. Mayor BranDon Johnson has declared Oct. 13 Fine Arts Building Day in Chicago “in recognition of [this] milestone 125th anniversary” and to “encourage all residents to support this historic landmark.”

The Fine Arts Building is a home for art in all forms: from pioneers like Poetry magazine's founding publisher Harriet Monroe, architect Frank Lloyd Wright, sculptor Lorado Taft and the Chicago Little Theatre, to the ongoing legacies of painters, musicians, booksellers, puppeteers, dancers, photographers and craftspeople who inhabit the building today, the Fine Arts Building is buzzing with more than a century of Chicago creativity and innovation.

The 125th Anniversary Celebration on October 13 will include a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Studebaker Theater from Dr. Yulia Lipmanovich, a distinguished concert pianist and piano teacher based in the Fine Arts Building. The Studebaker originally opened with a piano recital by Fannie Bloomfield Zeisler in 1898, and Dr. Lipmanovich will be recreating some of Zeisler's original setlist to commemorate the theater's 125th anniversary. Advance registration for the concert program is free and recommended at fineartsbuilding.com/events/125.

An expanded version of the building's monthly Second Fridays open studios events, the 125th Anniversary Celebration highlights artistic tenants throughout the building, ranging from music, dance and puppetry to literature, fine art and jewelry—illustrating the full range of art forms that fill the halls of the Fine Arts Building today.

Programming highlights of the October 13 celebration include (with event locations):

· Chicago Human Rhythm Project (Studio 300) will present a “Taste O'Tap” with opportunities for visitors to learn the first steps of the Shim Sham (national tap dance anthem) as well as demonstrations of lesser-seen tap choreographies to classical music, swing and old standards such as “I've Got You Under My Skin.”

· Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival (Studio 433) will present an overflowing display of handmade puppets and flowers, created for a special public spectacle in Maggie Daley Park to welcome Little Amal to Chicago.

· Chicago Opera Theater (Studio 404) will present a series of live musical performances in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

· Exile in Bookville (Studio 210) will highlight an all-star group of authors as guest booksellers throughout the evening.

· Jazz Institute of Chicago (lobby) will present performances from a jazz combo 5-7 p.m.

· Liederstube (Studio 721), which presents classical music in intimate and informal settings, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. They will perform selections of their greatest hits, inviting visitors to gather around the piano and sing art songs.

· Monsieur Pamplemousse custom jewelry by Alex Agudo (Studio 702) will walk guests through the making of a bracelet or key chain pendant with a special 125th anniversary message. Limited edition for the first 100 guests.

· Natya Dance Theatre (Curtiss Hall) will perform the dance theater of India known as Bharatanatyam, which combines percussive footwork, geometrical body movements, hand gestures and facial expressions to convey profound messages.

· Press Here Studio (Studio 419) will present the Center for Mad Culture's interactive exhibition “It's Not Art Therapy” by Sandie Yi and Katie O'Neill, as well as a reading and book signing with MV Perry, who will read from his new novel A Revolution of the Mind.

· The Second Floor Art Gallery (2nd Floor), curated by Stanley Smith of Oak Street Design, will open a new show featuring the plein air paintings of fellow Fine Arts Building tenant and artist Don Yang, showcasing the architectural icons of Chicago and the surrounding areas.

· New historic exhibits Art Alone Endures and Staging Ground (5th Floor) offer “windows into history,” sharing stories of the artists and companies that have called the Fine Arts Building home over the past 125 years. The exhibits are free and open to the public daily during normal business hours. A self-guided walking tour of historic sites and artists' studios throughout the building is available online at fineartsbuilding.com/map.

Additional tenants participating in the 125th Anniversary Celebration include: Ann Pickett Studio and Gallery; portrait artist Lou Ann Burkhardt; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras; painter, illustrator and editorial cartoonist Richard Laurent; Patrice Olsen Fine Art, presenting drawing, painting and photography for social justice; Ossia Musical Forum, a musical academy and chamber music concert booking specialist; and abstract artist James Tansley.

Second Fridays open studios are free to attend at the Fine Arts Building on the second Friday of every month from 5-9 p.m., and include gallery openings, special performances and artistic demonstrations. For more information, visit fineartsbuilding.com/second-fridays.

