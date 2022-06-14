Artemisia Theatre Switches To THE FLOWER AND THE FURY For Free Staged Readings Next Month

The fight for women's rights is ON, and Chicago's Artemisia Theatre is going on offense.

Today, Artemisia Theatre announced a switch in scripts for its upcoming free staged readings of a new play centered on a woman's right to choose, July 14-17, 2022, at Filament Theatre.

The Flower and The Fury by Alexa Juanita Jordan, directed by Artemisia founder and artistic director Julie Proudfoot, has been substituted for the previously announced Roe v US.

Jordan is an award-winning New York playwright making her Artemisia debut with The Flower and The Fury. She is a fiercely feminist writer with a provocative new work that follows three pregnant women as they contemplate abortion.

While Jessica swiftly and resolutely comes to the decision to terminate her pregnancy alone, Kennedy and Rachel both wrestle with their choices in individual yet similar circumstances. Throughout the play, the women's interactions with each other, their partners, and the nurse at the abortion clinic, greatly impact their decisions and futures.

The main action takes place during a brief stretch of time, at most a few weeks, before jumping 10 years ahead in the last three scenes, showing where the women end up.

Reading times are 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14-16, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Each reading will be followed by a dedicated talkback to inspire compassion and social justice for women. Jordan, the playwright, will be in Chicago to lead the talkbacks on Thursday, July 14, and Sunday, July 17. Admission is free (excluding a $1.50 processing fee.) Reserve now at artemisiatheatre.org.

Artemisia's cast features Tamara Bodnar (Rachel), Ginger De Leon (Kennedy), Whitney Dottery (Jessica), Talia Langman (nurse/Rachel's mom), and Toussaint Stevens (Colin/Mark/Jamie).

Filament Theatre is located at 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood, on the first floor of the Portage Arts Lofts building.

Filament is accessible via the Irving Park exit on 90/94. Turn west on Irving Park Ave. and at the six corners turn slight right onto Milwaukee Ave. Filament is on the right across from the Portage Theatre.

Metered street parking is available in front of the theater. Street parking is free on Sundays. Additional parking is available at the Laporte Ave. Public Parking Lot one block west of the theater via West Cuyler Ave.

Public transit: Take the Blue Line to Irving Park and transfer to the Irving Park Bus (#80) headed west. Get off at Cicero and Milwaukee. A Divvy station is also located across the street from Filament on West Cuyler Ave. For more information, including local dining options, go to filamenttheatre.org/plan-your-visit.

