Art On TheMart To Project Seven Nights A Week Starting May 13

theMART, with the City of Chicago, today announced that Art on theMART, the largest permanent digital art projection in the world, will expand from five nights a week to seven nights a week from May 13 through September 29, 2019. The nightly program will kick off with additional new work that supplements the current spring projections.

On May 13, John Boesche will present new acts to 7 soliloquies, a multi-part projection piece that premiered March 13, highlighting seven significant Chicago theater artists in brief solo performances. In addition to performers, the work features prominent composers, sound and scenic designers, puppeteers and visual artists, including Sandra Delgado, Blair Thomas, Mike Nussbaum and more.

The program will also feature a preview of a collaboration between scenic designer John Musial and Lucky Plush Artistic Director Julia Rhoads that will premiere in June. The work utilizes fragmented choreography and script from Julia Rhoads' work with Lucky Plush, a Chicago-based dance and theater ensemble, reimagined within John Musial's layered and evocative projection design. The source material draws from Lucky Plush's Rooming House, in which varied interpretations of personal and mythic storytelling leads down a rabbit hole into the lives of everyday people who do extraordinary things.

Both works align with the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, a city-wide celebration of Chicago's theater community spearheaded by the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the League of Chicago Theatres.

About 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre

Art on theMART is proud to be part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers, and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres. Book your next show today at ChicagoPlays.com.

Art on theMART is the largest permanent digital art projection in the world, projecting contemporary artwork across the 2.5 acre river-façade of theMART. This expansive permanent piece of public art continues Chicago's legacy of providing both residents and visitors with exceptional art that is both free and accessible to all. Projections are visible to the public from Wacker Drive and along the Chicago Riverwalk two hours a night for ten months of the year (March - December), beginning approximately 15 minutes after sundown. The projections are regularly on view five nights a week from Wednesday - Sunday, with expanded nightly viewing from May 13 - September 30, 2019.

The program content rotates every season and is selected with the assistance and expertise of the Curatorial Advisory Board. The City of Chicago and theMART work in partnership to manage and curate the projected artwork over the course of a 30-year agreement. Privately funded by Vornado Realty Trust, owner of theMART, Art on theMART marks the first time a projection of its size and scope will be completely dedicated to digital art with no branding, sponsorship credits or messaging. The permanent projection system illuminates theMART with 34 state-of-the-art projectors totaling almost one million lumens.





