Arlicia McClain Named New Artistic Director for Halcyon Theatre

Halcyon Theatre and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Arlicia McClain will become the company's next artistic director, effective immediately. McClain will succeed Tony Adams who in 2018 announced his July 2019 departure after 14 years in the role.

Arlicia says, "Diversity is not a term easily defined. It's dictionary definition alone forces one to pause, think, reread and think again. For years, Halcyon has been defining this term, telling stories that support its every evolving definition of diversity. I am honored to be the next person to partake in this journey."

"I am so excited that Arlicia will continue Halcyon's mission into the future. She is passionate and committed to Halcyon's mission, and driven to discovering how Halcyon can reflect the conversation that the Chicago theatre community is having now and in the future about Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion onstage and off," says Co-Founder Jenn Adams. Jenn served as Interim Artistic Director starting in July, and will remain a part of Halcyon by serving on the Board of Directors.

"I'm really excited for Arlicia McClain to lead Halcyon into the future." Tony adds, " Two years ago, when I let the board, ensemble and all our core funders know I would be stepping down this past summer there was a lot of uncertainty for what that meant for Halcyon's future. Transitions are hard, even if they happen over 18-24 months. It's a length of time that can feel like a blip and forever at the same time. In the end they found the perfect person to grow the company beyond its founders. I can't wait to see what Halcyon can do under her leadership."





Whether acting, directing, singing or dancing, Arlicia McClain (she/her/hers) has been sticking her hand in the arts since the age of five. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Arlicia earned two Bachelor degrees from Southern Illinois University (SIU). There, she performed in variety of university productions while simultaneously performing with companies around the Southern Illinois area. Some of her favorite productions include, Lady in Blue from For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf, Lucentio from Taming of the Shrew and Rashida from Saddam's Lion. Arlicia started her technical theater career as a stagehand for SIU. After graduating she took positions as a general technician, a stage manager and eventually an assistant director. Arlicia's relationship with Halcyon began as an artist in residence. Eventually she became a directing apprentice and now, Artistic Director. Arlicia does not take life for granted. As a follower of Christ she believes highly in the values of Faith, Hope and Love. Arlicia believes that theatre is a gateway to the soul and paints a picture of reality. Arlicia is also a Chicago Public School middle school educator where she teaches literacy to 6th graders.