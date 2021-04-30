Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arcada Theatre Will Reopen in July With Leonid & Friends Tribute to CHICAGO

The theatre also has more performances planned for the summer including Andrew Dice Clay, Peter Noone, Queensryche, Tracy Lawrence, and more!

Apr. 30, 2021  
The Arcada Theatre will reopen this July with Leonid & Friends Tribute To Chicago, taking place on July 10, 2021.

Back by popular demand...all the way from Russia, are Leonid & Friends! If the hits of CHICAGO, one of the most popular bands in history, aren't enough, add to it a bunch of additional songs you wouldn't normally hear at a tribute show.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.arcadalive.com/leonid-friends-tribute-to-chicago-rescheduled-6/27/20-show/.

The theatre also has more performances planned for the summer including Andrew Dice Clay, Peter Noone, Queensryche, Tracy Lawrence, and more!

Stay up to date, and learn more about all upcoming events at https://www.arcadalive.com/upcomingevents/.


