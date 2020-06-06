Anthony LeBlanc Announced as Interim Executive Producer for The Second City

The Second City announced Saturday that the company's new Interim Executive Producer is Anthony LeBlanc, effective immediately. Most recently, LeBlanc has served as an Artistic Director for The Second City, as well as an acting coach for Nickelodeon and part-time faculty member at Columbia College Chicago. LeBlanc is a Second City alum who wrote and performed in two original Chicago Mainstage revues. He has been a teacher and resident director for the company, directing several resident stage and theatrical productions in Chicago and Washington, D.C., including Soul Brother, Where Art Thou? for The Second City e.t.c. and the Helen Hayes-nominated Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains) at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. A native of Beaumont, Texas, LeBlanc holds a degree in Computer Science and Physics from Loyola University New Orleans.

"While The Second City has sometimes made strides in the diversity of talent performing on our stages, we have grossly fallen short when it comes to supporting that talent--and diversity at Second City--as whole. We must face the reality of our failings as an organization and hear the voices of our BIPOC performers, alumni, staff, students, and audience. We need to do better...because our community deserves better. I, along with the rest of the leadership of The Second City, are committed to making fundamental and long lasting changes to our company and the many communities we touch. I look forward to being a part of those changes and helping Second City catch up to the present, and, in turn, move towards a better future," says LeBlanc.

