Goodman Theatre to Present Seven Readings of New Works By Goodman Playwrights Unit Members

Goodman Theatre's commitment to new work and emerging artists continues as dates are set for in-person readings of seven new works produced by Playwrights Unit members from the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 cohorts.

The reading of The Madness of Mary Todd is by Terry Guest and directed by Lili-Anne Brown (Saturday, October 9 at 7:30pm); La Fuente De Cascabeles is by Exal Iraheta and directed by Denise Yvette Serna (Thursday, October 14 at 7:30pm); Expatriate is by Steve Pickering and directed by Sandra Marquez (Friday, October 15 at 7:30pm); Rust is by Nancy García Loza and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker (Thursday, October 21 at 7:30pm); You Deserve To Be Here is by Alex Lubischer and directed by Jess McLeod (Saturday, October 23 at 7:30pm); Boxing Play is by Marisa Carr and directed by Steph Paul (Thursday, October 28 at 7:30pm); and Rack Up is by Eliza Bent and directed by Jessica Fisch (Thursday, November 4 at 7:30pm).

In addition, the Goodman names four new Chicago-based writers to its 2021/2022 Playwrights Unit cohort: Mallory Raven-Ellen Backstrom, who created the anthology and immersive audiobook series Fairy Tales for Sun-Kissed Women; Susan H. Pak, a 2020 and 2021 finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference; Andrew Rosendorf, a current core writer with the Playwrights' Center; and Omer Abbas Salem, whose play The Secretaries was developed in part through the Goodman's Future Labs program. The Playwrights Unit readings run October 9-November 4 in the Goodman's Alice Center. Tickets are FREE, but reservations are required. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Playwrights.

The Playwrights Unit meets bi-monthly to discuss their commissioned plays-in-progress with the Goodman's artistic team. The residency culminates in a public staged reading of each new play. Playwrights Unit plays are strongly considered for production in the Goodman's New Stages Festival and/or mainstage programming. In recent years, audiences have seen Playwrights Unit works in the Owen Theatre such as Andrew Hinderaker's The Magic Play, Seth Bockley's Ask Aunt Susan, Kristiana Rae Colón's florissant & canfield, Martín Zimmerman's The Solid Sand Below and Ricardo Gamboa's The Wizards.