Annie Leibovitz Announced At Chicago Humanities Festival In December

On December 7th, Annie Leibovitz, one of the most influential photographers of our time, will come to the Chicago Humanities Festival for an exclusive conversation -- her only event in the Midwest to celebrate the publication of her newest collection, Wonderland.

Wonderland is a series of photographs chronicling her encounters with fashion over the years. Fashion has been both the subject of, and the vehicle for, many of Leibovitz's images, which have graced the covers and interiors of countless publications and magazines around the world.

In conversation with the Chicago Humanities Festival at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Leibovitz will share stories from her ambitious fashion shoots. Starting in 1970, when Leibovitz began her groundbreaking collaboration with Rolling Stone, to her work at Vogue and Vanity Fair in the 1980s, and through to present day, Leibovitz will reflect on her career and how her distinctive approach to photography has evolved over the last half century.

