Anne & Mark Burnell to Perform FROM THE VAULT at Epiphany Center for the Arts

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Anne and Mark Burnell will bring their thirty-year musical journey to the stage in an all-new show, From the Vault: An Evening with Anne & Mark Burnell, on Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 PM at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland, Chicago.

Stripped down to piano, bass, and two voices, the evening promises something rare — deep cuts and forgotten songs from three decades of music, each one accompanied by the story behind it. No big production. No setlist you've seen before. Just the songs, the stories, and the musicians who lived them. Anne and Mark will debut brand-new original music live — songs headed for release that have never been performed publicly before. The evening also features a special surprise guest — whose identity will be revealed on the night of the show.

The night opens with Notes of You, an interactive musical experience created entirely in the moment by pianist Dave Asher and Mark Burnell, both Boom Chicago alums. This will be a one-of-a-kind opener that brings the audience into the creative process from the very first note.

From the Vault is an evening for listeners who want more than a concert — they want to be inside the music.

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