Andersonville Chamber Co-Hosts Screening Of PLASTIC BAG STORE: THE FILM At Philadelphia Church

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce and Edgewater Environmental Coalition will co-host an in-person screening and discussion of "Plastic Bag Store: The Film," part of the 11th annual One Earth Film Festival.

This thoughtfully creative film exploring the future impact of plastic waste will be screened Friday, March 11 at 5:30 pm at Philadelphia Church, 5437 N. Clark St. in Andersonville. Tickets ($8 suggested donation) are available here. Recommended for ages 12+.

"Plastic Bag Store: The Film," by Robin Frohardt is dynamic series of stories that traverse ancient history, the present day, and a future dystopia, employing inventive puppetry, humor and craft to explore how the plastic waste we leave behind today might be misinterpreted by future generations. View the trailer here. The feature film will be preceded by the stop-motion, 1.5-minute film "Plastic Ecosystem" by Stefie Gan, an Official Selection from the One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest.

Comments Andersonville Chamber of Commerce Director of Business Services and District Manager David Oakes, "We are thrilled to be able to take part in the One Earth Film Festival and showcase an incredible film that highlights a very serious problem that touches all of us. We actively reflect the environmentally conscious ethos of Andersonville by spearheading initiatives like Clark Street Composts with WasteNot Compost, Single Use Plastic Drives and planting educational Native Planter along SSA 22."

The 11th annual One Earth Film Festival runs from March 4 - 13, 2022, featuring 17 thoughtfully curated film events that will be streamed online, with a number of in-person screenings at Chicago-based venues. For this year's theme, the Festival chose "Turn The Tide" to highlight the urgency of the global climate crisis and the need for individuals and communities far and wide to take action on changing the planet's catastrophic course. All One Earth presentations are designed to educate, inspire and prompt action amid current environmental catastrophes. For a complete listing of this year's films, program information and tickets, visit oneearthfilmfest.org.