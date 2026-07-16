American Youth Chamber Orchestra to Bring Band & Orchestra Clinics to Chicago Schools

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The American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) is now offering Band and Orchestra Clinics for Chicago-area public and private schools, youth orchestras, and touring ensembles during Fall 2026. Participating groups will also have the opportunity to host onsite auditions for AYCO's Chamber Music Program.

Designed to bring the transformative power of music education directly to students, the one-hour clinics provide professional-level instruction aimed at enriching musical experiences, inspiring creativity, and strengthening ensemble performance. Open to schools throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, as well as youth orchestras and touring ensembles, the program focuses on developing musicianship, collaboration, and leadership skills.

Clinic instruction includes exercises designed to strengthen communication and overall musicianship, sectionals focused on achieving a cohesive ensemble sound, collaborative performance techniques, and guidance on listening skills and leadership within each section. The clinics are intended to supplement existing music curricula while providing students with hands-on learning opportunities led by experienced musicians.

Schools and ensembles may also pair their clinic with onsite auditions for AYCO's Fall 2026 Chamber Music Program, offering students the opportunity to pursue advanced chamber music training.

The American Youth Chamber Orchestra is part of the American Music Institute (AMI), which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026. Through accessible, high-quality music education and performance opportunities, AYCO encourages students, families, and music lovers to pursue meaningful musical goals while fostering artistic growth throughout the Chicago area and beyond.

For more information about scheduling a clinic or learning more about the American Youth Chamber Orchestra, visit www.aycomusic.org.

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