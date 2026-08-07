American Blues Unveils Blue Ink Award Recipients, With Festival Set for August

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American Blues Theater has revealed the recipient of the 2026 Blue Ink Award is Nia Akilah Robinson for her play Overnight at the Museum. As part of the award, Robinson receives a $3,000 cash prize and a staged reading at American Blues Theater at the annual Blue Ink Festival of new plays on August 15, 2026, at American Blues Theater.

The festival will celebrate the 2026 Blue Ink Award recipient Nia Akilah Robinson and featured finalists Benjamin Benne and Claire Crowley. Reservations for individual tickets are available at americanbluestheater.com/ and (773) 654-3103. The suggested donation is $12 per play or $30 to see all three. Reservations are recommended as the festival is expected to sell out. Refreshments and beverages will be served throughout the day.

The schedule of events on Saturday, August 15 follows:

10:00am – Doors open for the 2026 Blue Ink Festival

10:30am – stage reading of Overnight at the Museum by Nia Akilah Robinson, winner of 2026 Blue Ink Award

12:00pm – Reception

12:30pm – staged reading of and thou shalt be healed by Benjamin Benne

2:30pm – staged reading of The Scouts of America Don’t Sell Cookies, B*tch by Claire Crowley

The nationally renowned Blue Ink Award for playwriting was created by American Blues Theater in 2010 to support new work. Theaters in Chicago and throughout the country have taken note of the competition as the winning plays have had a remarkable page-to-stage success rate. In Chicago alone, four scripts that were featured in the Blue Ink Festival are being produced this season including: Uhuru (Featured Finalist, 2023) at American Blues Theater followed by the world premiere at Alley Theater in Houston fall, 2026; Sisters (Finalist, 2023) at Writers Theater in fall 2026 after its world premiere at Northern Stage in Vermont; Dead Girl's Quinceanera (Semi-finalist, 2025) - world premiere at Goodman Theater this fall; and The Conquered (Winner, 2024) - world premiere at American Blues Theater spring 2027. Four scripts that were featured in the competition were produced in Chicago in past three seasons: Things With Friends (Winner, 2023) - world premiere at American Blues Theater, 2025 and 2026 Steinberg/ATCA runner up/ finalist; Alma (Winner, 2019) - world premiere American Blues Theater and Center Theatre Group (Kirk Douglas) and went on to productions in multiple cities, including Seattle, Denver and Boston; a home what howls (or the house what was ravine) (Featured Finalist, 2022) - world premiere at Steppenwolf in 2024, and Welcome to Matteson (Winner, 2018) – world premiere New Jersey Repertory and Congo Square Theatre (2023).

OVERNIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

by Nia Akilah Robinson

directed by Manny Buckley*

Saturday, Aug 15 at 10:30 AM

Featuring Rasaan Khalil (DaMarcus), Terah Jene (Deandra & others), and Martel Manning* (Darius)

Two Black men who work as night guards for museum security are stealing Ghanian artifacts from a gentrified American neighborhood. Can they get them where they need to be before the grand opening of a “Neo-African Museum”? Overnight at the Museum is a hilarious heist story that masterfully toys with our definitions of history, legacy, and art.

and thou shalt be healed

by Benjamin Benne

directed by associate artistic director Elyse Dolan*

Saturday, Aug 15 at 12:30pm

Featuring Editha Rosario-Moore* (Mary) & Nate Santana* (Johnny)

“The article explores how what we believe can be powerful enough to become reality”

Mary and Johnny are siblings – with a complicated cult upbringing. Johnny has left the cult but Mary remains. They reunite on a remote mountain in New Mexico when Mary brings news that will force them both to reckon with their relationship, their beliefs, and their faith.

THE SCOUTS OF AMERICA DON’T SELL COOKIES, B*TCH

by Claire Crowley

directed by Ian Paul Custer*

Saturday, Aug 15 @ 2:30 PM

Featuring Kieran McCabe* (Joe), Kelan Smith (Dylan), Manny Buckley* (Benny), Christopher Acevedo (Jared), & JG Smith* (Effie).

“Nope nope nope cookies aren’t just for girls. Cookies are for everyone!”

The Scouts of America Don’t Sell Cookies, B*tch interrogates the relationship between capitalism and violence through the lens of American youth. The Scouts of America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, have changed their name to be gender inclusive! Effie, a girl, decides to join the Scouts, eager for new friends and an escape from the norm. She enters the formers boys’ club with an intensity and hunger for new skills that surprises her troop leader, Joe, and scares her fellow scouts. As she traverses the unfamiliar landscape, she battles assumptions and underestimations of her personhood. There is also a bald eagle. This is important.

*denotes ensemble member or artistic affiliate of American Blues Theater

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