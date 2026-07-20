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Concert Reading of Hanna Kime's THE COMMONS to be Presented at American Blues

The reading will feture artistic affiliate Maya Lou Hlava and Elisabeth Del Toro.

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Concert Reading of Hanna Kime's THE COMMONS to be Presented at American Blues

American Blues Theater will continue its monthly community event initiative “The Commons” with a live concert reading of The Best Damn Thing by Hanna Kime (The Targeted, Dogs), directed by Associate Artistic Director Elyse Dolan. 

The reading, featuring artistic affiliate Maya Lou Hlava and Elisabeth Del Toro, will be held at American Blues Theater on Friday, July 31 at 7:00pm. Tickets to the event are free, but reservations are requested at https://americanbluestheater.com/

It’s summer of 2011, and Ellie, an awkward 16-year-old, has written what she believes to be a groundbreaking new musical inspired by the early discography of Avril Lavigne. She has invited Rachel, her much cooler ex-best friend and their theatre teacher’s favorite, to her house to pitch the show in hopes that Rachel can convince him to program it for their spring musical. Over the course of one evening of workshopping, the two girls rekindle their friendship and reopen old wounds. The Best Damn Thing is a piercing and boldly theatrical exploration of what it means to be a teenage girl in a world that refuses to take you seriously.

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