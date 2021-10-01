Ali Bailey, Courtney Feiler, and Shannon Leigh Webber to Tell SCARY STORIES; Lineup Announced

Random Acts has shared the complete casting and five story titles for SCARY STORIES AROUND THE FIRE, an audio experience set to release across platforms this October.

The Scary Stories series launched in-person in 2019, selling out Otherworld Theatre. The 2020 production was retooled as the filmed SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB, which has reached over 30,000 screens and features a cameo from horror legend (and Candyman himself!) Tony Todd.

THE BOOGEYWOMAN, written by Bryan Renaud and Savanna Rae, is told by Shannon Leigh Webber. The story features Aaron Holland, Sarafina Vecchio, and Shaina Summerville.

TROJAN, written by Bianca Phipps, is told by Samantha Garcia and features Courtney Feiler and Aaron Holland.

KNOCK KNOCK, written by Bryan Renaud, is told by Angie Campbell. The story features Shannon Leigh Webber and Aaron Holland.

THE NEW WORLD, written by Crystal Skillman, is told by Ali Bailey. This tale features special direction by Sarah Storm.

MARY'S STORY, written by Savanna Rae and Bryan Renaud, is told by Dana Macel.

SCARY STORIES AROUND THE FIRE will be available on Youtube and wherever you enjoy podcasts. More information is available at RandomActsNetwork.com.

Random Acts is committed to making all art free and accessible, whle continuing to pay artists. Please consider supporting our fall campaign.

Learn more at www.randomactsnetwork.com. Learn more about the Random Acts Fall Fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/random-acts-fall-fundraiser.