Acclaimed Duo ANNE BURNELL & MARK BURNELL Release First Single And Video TWO FOR THE ROAD

Their first recording in over twenty years is now available and the entire album will be released August 17th.

Jul. 17, 2022  

Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell are releasing their first and long overdue, eagerly awaited recording in over twenty years: the title track from their forthcoming album TWO FOR THE ROAD, on July 17. They will also release their music video for the song the same day https://youtu.be/7k67jwboKQA ).

Written by Oscar winners Leslie Bricusse and Henry Mancini from the classic Audrey Hepburn film of the same name, features Mark's exquisite piano work with his inventive arrangement.

The single release will also be coupled with a video release the same day. The film will take you on Anne and Mark's adventures across the globe, spanning their magical and musical years together. The video production was done by Thomas Frantz, video filmed by Boyle Wong and photography done by Patricia Salinski. Graphic design was done by Brock Manke and a special thank you to Wendy Kaplan.

Mark Burnell played piano and also arranged the song, with the recording done at Chicago's Soundmine Studio. Dennis Tousana served as recording engineer, with Erik Martin of Soundanswer as audio consultant. The remixing and mastering was performed by Bob Katz of Digital Domain.

The album TWO FOR THE ROAD, will be released on August 17th, at iTunes, Amazon, and streaming services Spotify, Pandora and YouTube. A mixture of jazz, pop, and blues in their unique style, the album features two songs written by Anne (Another Chorus of the Blues and Peppermint Tea) and one track written by Mark (Looking For The Gold). Mark played piano on all tracks and arranged several as well.

To celebrate the release, they will be doing a CD release concert at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 South Ashland, Chicago, Wednesday, August 17, at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at EpiphanyChi.com or Evite.com and are $15 - General Admission, $25 General Admission at door and $48 VIP (table for 2, first 3 rows). Doors open at 5pm for a pre-concert Golden Hour for drinks and lite-bites. Streaming for the concert will also be available by going to EpiphanyChi.com.



