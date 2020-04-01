About Face Theatre's WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD Gala and LACED Production to be Postponed

About Face Theatre today announced the postponement of its annual benefit gala and its planned production of LACED, which was set to begin performances on May 13. WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD, which had been scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina Street in Chicago, will be rescheduled to a date to be determined. LACED, by Samantha Mueller, set in a recently vandalized queer bar and honoring the power of community solidarity, will be moved into a slot in the 2020-2021 season.



AFT artistic Director Megan Carney said, "The Wonka Ball is always one of the most important events of the year for us, both as a fundraiser for our company and an opportunity to gather with our family of supporters and artists. We're looking forward to another memorable evening when the time is right and will be rescheduling the event when it's safe to do so.



"Similarly, we are working closely with the creative team on LACED to maintain the integrity and vision of this project. We are eager to share this new play with audiences during our 25th anniversary season."



ABOUT WONKA BALL



Proceeds from WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD support About Face Theatre's award-winning mainstage programming and nationally recognized youth education and outreach program. Since 1995, About Face has created exceptional, innovative and adventurous theatre and educational programming that advances the national dialogue on sexual and gender identity while challenging and entertaining audiences in Chicago and beyond. Support from Wonka Ball enables About Face to thrive as Chicago's celebrated home for LGBTQ+ theatre.



About Face Theatre creates exceptional, innovative, and adventurous theatre and educational programming that advances the national dialogue on sexual and gender identity, and challenges and entertains audiences in Chicago and beyond.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You