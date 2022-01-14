About Face Theatre Announces Cast For World Premiere Of LACED, March 17 - April 16
Samantha Mueller's drama highlights the resiliency of community in the face of trauma.
About Face Theatre begins its 27th season with the World Premiere of Samantha Mueller's drama LACED, running March 17 through April 16, 2022, at the Den Theatre.
Set in the aftermath of the vandalism of a beloved queer bar, LACED is a timely story about the importance of queer-positive spaces and of what it takes to come back together after your world has been shaken. Three bartenders arrive at their beloved queer bar to find that the establishment has been vandalized. As they try to piece together the events of the night before, the three friends grieve, riot, point fingers, and ultimately must decide: is it better to understand what and why this happened, or to just clean up and move on?
Fiery, poetic, and up-to-the-minute contemporary, LACED ferociously celebrates the spaces in which we find our truest selves and the spectrum of ways the LGBTQ+ community comes together in the face of trauma. The press opening is Friday, March 25 at 7:30 pm, at The Den Theatre.
LACED will be directed by About Face Artistic Associate Lexi Saunders (American Blues Theatre's ROAN @ THE GATES). Saunders' cast is Mariah Copeland, Aida Delaz, and Collin Quinn Rice, as the three bartenders.
Tickets go on sale January 17 online at AboutFaceTheatre.com, by calling 773.697.3830, or in-person at the Den Theatre box office. Ticket prices range from $5 to $35.