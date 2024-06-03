AUTOGRAMM Announce Midwest Tour Dates In Support Of New Album 'Music That Humans Can Play'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Autogramm, synth-driven power-poppers from Seattle, Chicago and Vancouver, have just announced live dates in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago and Cleveland.

The tour will be in support of their latest album Music That Humans Can Play released on vinyl and digital formats world-wide on Stomp Records (and Beluga Records EU). This new wave inspired band is a departure from their other various projects (Black Mountain, Destroyer, Night Court, Spitfires, Bread & Butter, Spun Out, Black Halos, Catheters, Lightning Dust), but they have already graced the pages of international press like Exclaim, Under the Radar, Goldmine, Austin Town Hall, and Heatwave (UK) and had radio support at WFMU NYC, Little Steven's Underground Garage NYC, The Rock 94.9 Toronto, Radio 3, X92.9 Calgary, KEXP Seattle, Xray FM Portland and climbed to #1 in the NACC college charts. With their new album Music That Humans Can Play the band dedicated themselves to bringing in sounds from influences like The Fixx, David Bowie, Cheap Trick, The Boys, The Dickies, Jay Reatard, and Prince. The result is a decisively cohesive album that will fit in easily to the 80s section of your record collection, with songs so well-crafted they probably deserve to be on the soundtrack of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Autogramm has a long standing connection to the art, punk, and skateboarding communities world-wide. Since their inception, Autogramm has performed throughout Canada, Mexico, the US, the UK, and Europe in notable venues such as London's Lexington, Berlin's Wild At Heart, and San Francisco's Bottom of the Hill. Their last album No Rules climbed to #3 on Radio 3, and charted for five months at college radio in both the US and Canada. The band members are: Jiffy Marx of Brooklyn's Hard Drugs, Vancouver's Night Court, and Blood Meridian; CC Voltage of Berlin's Dysnea Boys, London's Loyalties, and Vancouver's Black Halos and Spitfires; Lars Von Seattle of Bread & Butter and The Catheters; The Silo of Vancouver's Black Mountain, Lightning Dust, Destroyer and more recently, Chicago's Spun Out. Music That Humans Can Play was recorded in Vancouver BC during the heatwave of August 2022. Somehow, between visits to the beach, barbecues, and a newborn baby, the band laid down ten tracks at two sweaty studios on Vancouver's Eastside. The result is a blissfully cool album with music that will appeal to all listeners, from record store snobs, garage rock slobs, and even synth-pop heartthrobs!

MIDWEST TOUR DATES AND TICKETS

Tue July 2 MILWAUKEE - CACTUS CLUB

Wed July 3 MADISON - GAMMA RAY

Fri July 5 CLEVELAND - HAPPY DOG

Sat July 6 CHICAGO - EMPTY BOTTLE

Comments