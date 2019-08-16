ART + ACTIVISM Series Kicks Off With THE FORWARD MARCH OF WOMEN

ART + ACTIVISM is a four-part series featuring intimately curated performances and art installations to share individual stories and perspectives on the female experience, race, queer identity, and immigration and refugee rights.

To kick off the series is, The Forward March of Women. Through performance and visual art, this one-weekend presentation of, The Forward March of Women, highlights the intricacy and complexity of emotional expression, sexual liberation, reproductive rights, and motherhood.

The Forward March of Women features works by Nelia Miller, Sweetie Pie Productions, LOUD BODIES, and Kaela Norwood.

*CDE will host a reception and panel discussion on Saturday, September 21.

Friday, September 20 & Saturday, September 21, House & Art Installation, 7:00pm. Performance, 7:30pm. Run Time: Approximately 2 Hours. Ebenezer Lutheran Church 1650 W. Foster Ave, Chicago

*Tickets and information available at www.danztheatre.org or 773-486-8261





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You