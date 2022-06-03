ARE YOU SMARTER THAN YOUR 8TH GRADE NUN? New Comedy Game Show Opens In Chicago

Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun? New, interactive comedy game show Premieres at the Greenhouse Theater Center July 1 through August 7. History, mathematics, spelling! How much do you really remember?

Find out at the new interactive game show comedy, Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?, having its Chicago premiere starting July 1 through August 7, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

American audiences have long had a fascination with game shows. The first televised game show in the United States was the religious-sounding Truth or Consequences, which premiered on July 1, 1941, as a one-day experiment on New York station WNBT. It would return in 1950, hosted by popular radio producer Ralph Edwards, the TV version featured Jack Bailey (from Queen for a Day) and later, the legendary Bob Barker. Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun? follows in those game show footsteps. Written by Vicki Quade, co-creator of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, this game show features willing audience members who'll compete in teams to see who was paying attention and who was daydreaming in school. The play, produced by Nuns4Fun Entertainment, will feature the talents of Vicki Quade, Nancy Greco, Rose Guccione, and Liz Cloud, sharing the roles of the Emcee and the 8th Grade Nun, who will spin the wheel and land on whatever subject comes up.

Think you can remember what your 8th grade nun was trying to teach you? In this comedy game show, contestants are quizzed on subjects like history, geography, arithmetic, science, civics, and a few more! Answer too many questions wrong, and you'll end up in Purgatory, where you have to answer a religious question to get out. Along the way, they'll still experience a lot about their Catholic or religious upbringing and get a little catechism lesson as well. In other words, they'll be laughing their sins off! Winners get a free pass to heaven, and for some, a Get Out of Hell Free card! Prizes range from glow-in-the-dark rosaries, holy cards, and bible keychains. Just the sort of things your actual 8th grade nun would give out to her favorite students.

Show times are: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. July 1 through August 7. Tickets: $35 For tickets or more information, call the box office at 773-404-7336, or visit https://greenhousetheatercenter.thundertix.com/.