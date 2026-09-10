ANTON SUCKS to Make World Premiere at Chicago's Annoyance Theater

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Anton Sucks, an award-winning, unproduced screenplay by Gabe Ozaki, is coming to life on stage this fall at the Annoyance Theater. The screenplay, a raunchy, queer, gothic, punk-rock romp with a coming-of-age beating heart, earned the Underrepresented Voices Award from the 2025 Cinestory Feature Retreat Contest.

The story follows a pubescent vampire who discovers he can only drink the blood of a romantic partner, and his crush on a village boy that forces him to question his desire to live up to his conservative father's expectations. Fans of What We Do In The Shadows, The Addams Family, Call Me By Your Name, or even Shrek will find lots to love on this stage.

'I'm ecstatic beyond words to have the opportunity to finally share this world with an audience. It's undoubtedly absurd, but also sneakily tender. Plus, our cast is an absolute riot and I can't wait to watch the fun that they're having onstage bleed into the crowd,' Ozaki states.

Adapted for the stage by Ozaki and his fellow producer and director, Hannah Eisendrath, this production takes a more comedic approach to the screenplay given the Annoyance's reputation as a tour de force comedy theater. Rounding out the producing team is Izacc Quisling, an experienced marketing, creative direction, and PR professional.

'I've never worked on something that sells itself so easily. The show has heart, jokes, and a story we can all find a piece of ourselves in. Anton may suck, but this show really sinks its teeth in.'

Gabe Ozaki stars as Anton, alongside an ensemble of Chicago comedy talent: Hannah Rose Kramer, William Rushman, Zo Rolack, Cameron Cai, Danny Sabo, Sam Neel, Avery Thompson, Tim Merkle, and Fran Bixby will all hit the Annoyance Mainstage this October to make audiences laugh...until they die!

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