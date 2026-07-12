ALL NIGHTER Set To Open Second Season At The Village Theatre
The production, written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Clara Zucker, stars Naomi Kalter and Mea Allen at Rivendell Theatre.
The Village Theater kicks off their 2026 season with the Midwest Premiere of All Nighter, written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Clara Zucker.
It's 2014. Obama is president, Ke$ha is on our iPhones, and at a small liberal arts college, a tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?
The cast feature Naomi Kalter*, Mea Allen, Emma Samuelson, Mackenzie Holley, and Emma Dunlop. (* denotes Village Theater member)
Founded by emerging directors Clara Zucker and Emily Newmark, The Village Theater is built on connection, collaboration, and intimate storytelling rooted in community and post-show dialogue.
Set on a campus much like the one where they once studied, All Nighter is a natural fit for a company formed through college friendships and a shared desire to hold onto the kind of community that so often only exists for a moment. Featuring a powerhouse all-female cast, the play explores the pressures that surround female friendship, the world of academics, and self-identity inside a tightly bound social world. We meet these young women at the moment no one prepares you for, when the world they've built together is about to disappear, and they're standing on the precipice of something new, terrifying, and uncertain. What will happen when everything they thought was permanent starts to shift, and nothing is certain except change?
Performances run July 24th - August 8th at Rivendell Theatre located at 5779 N Ridge Ave. Tickets can be purchased via https://events.humanitix.com/all-nighter.
Show Schedule
Wednesday July 22nd & Thursday July 23rd, Previews at 7:30pm
Friday July 24th, Opening at 8:00pm
Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays at 8:00pm
Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm
Saturday August 8th, closing at 8:00pm
Additional Performances
Monday, July 27th, Understudy Performance at 8:00 pm
Monday, August 3rd, Industry Night Performance, followed by Industry Mixer at 8:00pm
Thursday August 6th, Community Partnership Night Performance/ Discounted College Tickets at 8:00pm
|
Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
|
Disney's The Little Mermaid
The Performing Arts Center (7/18-8/02)
|
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
|
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
|
Rhythm World 36 Grand Finale - PLATFORM Premieres
Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago (8/08-8/08)
|
High School Musical
Al Larson Cultural Center (8/01-8/09)
|
Mamma Mia! Sing Along with Citadel Theatre
Gloria Dei Center (7/24-7/26)
|
Vampires Welcome
The Crib Comedy Playspace (3/20-12/18)
|
Cash Money & No Limit Tour: Master P, Birdman, Juvenile & Mannie Fresh
Wintrust Arena (11/13-11/13)
|
The Wizard Of Oz
CIRCA 21 Dinner Playhouse (7/08-9/05)