ALL NIGHTER Set To Open Second Season At The Village Theatre

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The Village Theater kicks off their 2026 season with the Midwest Premiere of All Nighter, written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Clara Zucker.

It's 2014. Obama is president, Ke$ha is on our iPhones, and at a small liberal arts college, a tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

The cast feature Naomi Kalter*, Mea Allen, Emma Samuelson, Mackenzie Holley, and Emma Dunlop. (* denotes Village Theater member)

Founded by emerging directors Clara Zucker and Emily Newmark, The Village Theater is built on connection, collaboration, and intimate storytelling rooted in community and post-show dialogue.

Set on a campus much like the one where they once studied, All Nighter is a natural fit for a company formed through college friendships and a shared desire to hold onto the kind of community that so often only exists for a moment. Featuring a powerhouse all-female cast, the play explores the pressures that surround female friendship, the world of academics, and self-identity inside a tightly bound social world. We meet these young women at the moment no one prepares you for, when the world they've built together is about to disappear, and they're standing on the precipice of something new, terrifying, and uncertain. What will happen when everything they thought was permanent starts to shift, and nothing is certain except change?

Performances run July 24th - August 8th at Rivendell Theatre located at 5779 N Ridge Ave. Tickets can be purchased via https://events.humanitix.com/all-nighter.

Show Schedule

Wednesday July 22nd & Thursday July 23rd, Previews at 7:30pm

Friday July 24th, Opening at 8:00pm

Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays at 8:00pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm

Saturday August 8th, closing at 8:00pm

Additional Performances

Monday, July 27th, Understudy Performance at 8:00 pm

Monday, August 3rd, Industry Night Performance, followed by Industry Mixer at 8:00pm

Thursday August 6th, Community Partnership Night Performance/ Discounted College Tickets at 8:00pm





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