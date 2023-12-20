Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to Paramount's Copley Theatre in 2024

Performances run March 13-April 21, 2024.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to Paramount's Copley Theatre in 2024

New Orleans. The heat is sweltering, the liquor flows, and the secrets are thick as humidity. To your left is Stanley, hard drinking, hard playing, and hard fists that get used a lot. On your right is Stella, who would do anything for her husband. And there, right in front of you, is Blanche, vulnerable, alone and ready to break. 

Tennessee Williams's 1947 drama A Streetcar Named Desire is forever seared into the collective memory of American society. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Streetcar Named Desire is one of the most critically acclaimed plays of the 20th century and Williams's most popular work.

This spring, jump aboard Paramount's Streetcar, the finale of the theater's second BOLD Series for audiences who crave intimate, honest, fervent and emotionally intoxicating theater experiences.

Artistic Director Jim Corti and Elizabeth Swanson are teaming up to direct Paramount's revival, with a cast led by Chicago A-listers Amanda Drinkall as Blanche, Casey Hoekstra as Stanley and Alina Taber as Stella.

With a set by Angela Weber Miller and costumes by Mara Blumenfeld, just two members of a stellar design team, Paramount's Copley stage will be transformed into a shabby New Orleans apartment, hot and sticky with desire, where morality melts away.

A Streetcar Named Desire pulls into Paramount's Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, March 13-April 21, 2024. Press openings are Wednesday and Thursday, March 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. Single tickets, $40-$55, are on sale now.

Visit paramountaurora.com for tickets and information, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, ﻿10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.
 


Recommended For You