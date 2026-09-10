A SLOW FIRE to Make US Debut at Steep Theatre's New Home

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Steep Theatre will open its new theater this coming January with the U.S. Premiere of playwright Simon Stephens' A Slow Fire. The production, which opens January 22, 2027, will be directed by Steep Ensemble Member Robin Witt and continues the company's long-running relationship with its Tony and Olivier Award-winning Artistic Associate, Stephens. A Slow Fire will mark the company's much-anticipated return in its new home and a full-production calendar.

In A Slow Fire, Ashton and Reece shelter in a converted storage unit in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. They sustain themselves by reenacting moments of hope from their past until forces from the outside world challenge how best to carry hope forward.

A Slow Fire premiered in January 2026 at Glass Mask Theatre in Dublin and made its London premiere August 2026 at the Jermyn Street Theatre in the West End. Simon Stephens is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning playwright whose plays have been widely produced in the UK, Europe, Australia, and the US. Stephens is an artistic associate at the Lyric Hammersmith and has been an associate playwright of Steep Theatre since 2013. Director Robin Witt has directed six of Steep's Simon Stephens productions, including Light Falls and Harper Regan.

“Steep's new home will be a testament to the extraordinary faith and generosity of so many in our community,” said Steep's Artistic Director, Peter Moore. “I can think of no better way to mark our homecoming than with a new work from our dear friend Simon that celebrates storytelling, community, and hope - albeit in a very Steep way.”

Steep's new theater, located at 1044 W. Berwyn, will be a dynamic theatrical venue that reflects the company's commitment to fearless storytelling, inclusive collaboration, and community building. The company has partnered with Civic Projects Architecture, which has been recognized for its experience with community-oriented space, prioritizing universal design and physical accessibility. Steep also worked with Norcon, Inc. to manage the construction of the new space and CharcoalBlue as theater and venue consultants.

The acquisition and renovation of Steep's new home were made possible by the extraordinary generosity of Steep patrons and community, a grant from the Paul Angell Foundation, a capital funding grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the City of Chicago, which awarded Steep more than $3.8 million in grant funds to support the project.

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