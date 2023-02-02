A Red Orchid Theatre Announces Incubator Series Projects

A Red Orchid Theatre presents two experimental projects as part of its 2023 Incubator Series. Act Five, directed and devised by Dado and inspired by Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, runs February 15 - March 9, 2023 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N California Ave in Chicago. Single tickets for Act Five will go on sale February 1 at www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

What if the orchard was not destroyed, and we return years later to find our musicians still playing out there? In this exploration of an imagined Act Five of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, we finally get to meet and experience the offstage musicians in person. Act Five will be shared with our patrons via five concerts.

Reawakening Desire, directed by Shade Murray, digs into Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, and a working reading will be shared with audience members on March 5, 2023 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago.

Leaning into the sexy, the giddy, and the heartbreaking of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, this project aims to investigate a world where desire is ignited in the most wonderfully unexpected ways. This workshop will culminate in a free, salon-style reading.