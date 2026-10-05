A CLOCKWORK ORANGE: A PLAY WITH MUSIC to Open at Kokandy Productions
Performances will run November 5, 2026 – January 10, 2027 on The Chopin Theatre Mainstage.
Kokandy Productions will conclude its 2026 Season with A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music, a live adaptation of Anthony Burgess's dystopian novel that brings the cult-classic “horrorshow” to visceral, pulsing, terrifying life. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction and original music by Sean Ellis and choreography by Breon Arzell , A Clockwork Orange will play November 5, 2026 – January 10, 2027 on The Chopin Theatre Mainstage.
A Clockwork Orange will be led by Reilly Oh as the charismatic yet sadistic Alex DeLarge. Hannah Antman (Pete), Jamille Calixte (Georgie) and Ben Harmon (Dim) will portray Alex's band of Droogs, with Robert Hunter Bry, Colin Callahan, Sydney Genco, Jaiden Lindsey, Tommy Thams and Lizzie Williams creating an “ultra-violent” world of doctors, officers, government officials, inmates, milk bar patrons and more. Stone TeSelle will understudy Alex Delarge, with swings including Jenni Babisch, Jeff Menezes and Skye Steury.
About the Production
A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking and twisted tale teeming with sexuality and “a bit of the old ultra-violence.” As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess's book first published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick's cult classic film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition. And Beethoven.
The production team includes Eric Luchen (Scenic Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), G "Max" Maxin IV (Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Julian Weslander (Properties Design), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Director), Lana Whittington (Fight Director), Carrie Hardin (Dialect Coach), Shane Roberie (Casting Director), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Amelia Osborn (Associate Production Manager), Corbin Paulino (Stage Manager), Michael Latiolais (Assistant Stage Manager), Scot Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director).
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