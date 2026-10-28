Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to MAC Theater This Holiday Season
Performances will run November 21-29.
The College of DuPage Theater Department will present Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by William J. Norris and directed by COD Professor and Chair of Theater and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble member Amelia Barrett, at the McAninch Arts Center November 21-29. This marks the 16th time the Department has presented this 70-minute version of Dickens' beloved tale at the MAC.
In Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” a mean-spirited old man, a poor but optimistic clerk and three visiting ghosts join forces to take audiences on a magical journey and show the true meaning of the holiday season. This adaptation was written by Norris specifically for the students at College of DuPage and was performed for the first time in 2004.
“A Christmas Carol” was the first of Dickens' highly successful Christmas books. It was written when the British were exploring and re-evaluating past Christmas traditions, including carols and newer customs such as Christmas trees. It was published Dec. 19, 1843, and the first edition was sold out by Christmas Eve. By the end of 1844, 13 editions had been released. Since then, “A Christmas Carol” has never been out of print and the story has been translated into other languages and adapted many times for radio, film and stage.
The principal cast members for the COD Theater Department production of “A Christmas Carol” include Lombard's Steve Zeidler as Ebenezer Scrooge, Glendale's Jim Wheeler as Bob Cratchit, Batavia's Ezekiel Rodriguez-Ramirez as Tiny Tim Cratchit, Lisle's Antonio Salvat as Jacob Marley, Elmhurst's Jackson Anderson as Young Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Naperville's Grace O'Neill as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Downers Grove's Kelly Kuper as The Ghost of Christmas Present.
The design team includes Glen Ellyn's Amelia Barrett (director), North Aurora's Sabrina Zeidler (scenic and properties co-design), Lombard's Richard Arnold, Jr. (scenic and properties co-design), Wheaton's Kimberly G. Morris (costume/hair/makeup design), Bolingbrook's Elias Morales (lighting design) and Chicago's Fisher Parsons (sound design). Naperville's Kam Mooi is stage manager.
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