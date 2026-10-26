Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A CELTIC CHRISTMAS is Coming to Illinois Venues This Holiday Season
The production features World Champions Mary Conway, Clara Sheppard, and six-time champion Barry Teague performing at North Shore Center and Batavia Fine Arts Centre.
The Irish Christmas show that earned five stars in New York comes to Illinois. A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring electrifying turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, performs at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30pm in Skokie and Batavia Fine Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30pm in Batavia, as part of its acclaimed international tour.
In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. The dance floor explodes as World Champion dancers tear through reels and jigs with an all-star ensemble. Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.
The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.)
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