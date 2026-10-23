GIORDANO DANCE CHICAGO to Present Season 64 at North Shore Center

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Giordano Dance Chicago will return to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. at 7:30 p.m. Friday,

Nov. 6 and Saturday Nov. 7. The engagement, part of GDC's 64th season, features the world premiere of 'Caravan' by GDC Resident Choreographer Al Blackstone, a rework of his swing style full company work 'Dumb Luck!' plus a mix of popular repertoire radiating GDC's signature energy and boundless spirit that has been showcased at North Shore Center since the Center's opening in 1996.

GDC is excited to present a world premiere, 'Caravan' a solo work featuring GDC dancer Sasha Lazarus. This is Blackstone's fourth new work created for the company. 'I'm so grateful for the push that Nan and Cesar give me to keep on asking how to continue elevating our beautiful art form that is jazz dance,' says Blackstone.

The additional works program for the Nov. 6 & 7 engagement are scheduled to be as follows:

· 'EXit 4' choreographed by Ronen Koresh (2013). Israeli Koresh's critically acclaimed, edgy, intense and dramatic full company work described by Stage and Cinema as 'a fierce-to-ferocious, pile-driving set of four dances.'

· 'Gravity' choreographed by former GDC company member Lindsey Leduc (2009). This pas de deux provides a fresh look at young love and has been described by Dance Magazine as 'the portrait of a relationship based on release and submission.'

· 'Sabroso' (excerpts) choreographed by Del Dominguez & Laura Flores (2011). This sizzling full company ballroom work embraces elements of Cha-cha, Latin Swing and Mambo, and has been hailed as "A fiesta of swirling samba and equally hot social struts, flawlessly performed by the impeccable ensemble" (Stage and Cinema).

· 'namuH' choreographed by Jon Rua (2026). This full-company piece fuses jazz and street styles for an urban funk sensibility. The Chicago Tribune says, 'there's a rawness and refreshing degree of abstraction I wasn't expecting and, frankly, can't get enough of.'

· 'commonthread' choreographed by former GDC resident choreographer Autumn Eckman (2009). This work will be performed to an eclectic original music composition and live accompaniment by musician Dan Myers. Dance Magazine calls it 'an undulating, lateral world of space and sound.'

· 'Dumb Luck!' a rework by Al Blackstone. Blackstone's jubilant full company work 'Dumb Luck!' which originally debuted in GDC's April 2026 Harris Theater engagement, is in swing style and infused with contemporary flair.

Tickets

Tickets for the North Shore Center engagement are $35-$70. Fees apply over the phone and online. No additional fees in person at the box office. For tickets and more information visit northshorecenter.org or call 847.673.6300.

About Giordano Dance Chicago

America's original jazz dance company electrifies into their 64th season with radiance and infinite horizons. Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) is an iconic cultural institution with deep roots in Chicago and around the globe (28 countries, 47 states, and more than 1,300 cities). From founder Gus Giordano's vision, the company continues to honor the past while pushing the art form forward. Nan Giordano celebrates 42 years as an artistic leader responsible for commissioning innovative choreographic works and mentoring thousands of dancers. Alongside Nan, Associate Artistic Director, Cesar G. Salinas and the magnificent dancers are an integral part of the GDC legacy. Al Blackstone serves as Resident Choreographer, truly a testament that the art form of jazz dance is thriving. The company is one of the few in the world that has a foundational technique, Nan Giordano Certification Program, with certified teachers in 9 countries and 36 states. GDC is committed to Youth Arts Education at home and on tour through mentorships, scholarships, and our free Chicago Public Schools and park programs. GDC is proud to be one of the longest running dance companies in the world, continuing to enrich lives through dance. For more information visit giordanodance.org.

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