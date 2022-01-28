A Blues Filled New Orleans Party Comes to Metropolis With Creole Stomp

Audience favorite Creole Stomp returns to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with their high energy, blues filled concert March 19, 2022.



Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Stomp, the hardest working band in Louisiana music bring energy, groove, Cajun, Creole, Swamp-Pop, and Zydeco in a blues filled New Orleans party! At a Creole Stomp show, everyday day is Mardi Gras!



Some have called Creole Stomp a "blues infused creole-zydeco dance machine" and others have called the band "the Grateful Dead of creole music," notorious for its creative and improvisational style. Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Stomp is simply a powerhouse Louisiana style band that serves up tradition with sides of entertaining swamp-pop, blues and honky-tonk.



Having performed across the United States from Providence to Las Vegas, Creole Stomp makes its home in southern Illinois...but most fans still believe it's from Louisiana!! Formed in 2002, by the Creole French speaking Dennis Stroughmatt, Creole Stomp continues to entertain audiences from coast to coast with a Cajun accordion, fiddle and electric guitar driven sound that has become legendary for the heart and passion conveyed from the stage-music with emotion and energy that literally jumps from the band.



Audiences can't sit still, and Creole Stomp doesn't let them. No matter the venue, wherever they come from, and wherever they go, Creole Stomp is a band that knows how to throw a Louisiana party!



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Creole Stomp will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.



Supporting Show Sponsor for Creole Stomp is Steve Fromm, Financial Advisor - Wells Fargo Advisors. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.



