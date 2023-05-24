9 TO 5 Comes to Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center in August

Performances run August 11 - 20, 2023.

Golden Ticket Productions will bring the beloved Broadway hit "9 to 5, The Musical" to its local stage. Inspired by the 1980 hit movie, this production combines sharp wit, infectious music, and a powerful message of female empowerment. Set in the late 1970s, "9 to 5, The Musical" tells the story of three unlikely friends, Violet, Doralee, and Judy, who work together in the office of Consolidated Industries, a male-dominated workplace. Frustrated by their chauvinistic boss, Franklin Hart Jr., they unite in their pursuit of justice, taking matters into their own hands and turning the office hierarchy on its head.

Under the direction of cofounder Joe Pope, the award-winning local theater company has assembled a stellar cast that brings the vibrant characters to life at the recently renovated Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove, IL. Performances are August 11, 12, 18, 19 at 8:00 pm; August 13, 20 at 3:00 pm. Audiences will be exhilarated by the talent, energy, and passion on display as the performers tackle the memorable songs and engaging choreography that make "9 to 5, The Musical" a beloved favorite.

The production features Anne Arza (Violet), Luciana Artusi Baltowski (Judy), Alayna Laverty (Doralee), Scott Kelley (Franklin Hart), Staci Kelley (Roz), Melanie Johnson (Missy), Richard Hollander (Russell Tinsworthy; Franklin Hart u/s), Andrew Cliatt (Joe), Nicole Minardi (Margaret; Roz u/s), Selena Flores (Maria), Faith Hollander (Kathy), Ben Robins (Josh), Moshe Esquenazi (Bob), Ean Kryska (Dick), Natalie Gallon (Ensemble; Judy u/s), Madelyn Genz (Ensemble; Doralee u/s), Nova Gomez (Ensemble), Nicole Lapas (Candy Striper; Ensemble), Mady Van Houtte (Ensemble), Joe Pope (Detective; Swing), and Alana Stephens (Doctor; Swing). Understudies will perform at the August 18 performance.

The production team includes Joe Pope (Executive Producer and Director), Ethan Kohring (Music Director), Alana Stephens (Choreographer), Patrick Pesole (Production Manager), Ean Kryska (Stage Manager), Alec Kinastowski (Lighting/Sound Designer), and Bob Pinta (Scenic Designer and Master Carpenter). Additional production team members will be announced at a later date.

Featuring an enchanting score by Dolly Parton, including the iconic title track "9 to 5," as well as other catchy tunes like "Backwoods Barbie" and "Shine Like the Sun," this musical guarantees a foot-tapping experience that will leave theatergoers humming long after the final curtain call.

In a dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, Golden Ticket Productions is proud to offer an ASL-interpreted performance of "9 to 5, The Musical" for the deaf and hard of hearing community. This special performance on Saturday, August 12 will feature skilled American Sign Language interpreters, ensuring that every member of the audience can fully enjoy the magic of the show.

"We are excited to present a show that will entertain and inspire our local community,” said Pope. “'9 to 5, The Musical' is a celebration of the strength and resilience of women and a reminder that together, we can all break down barriers and effect change."

Tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here. Use discount code “SUMMER” through June 30 to receive $3 off the regular ticket price. Grab your friends, colleagues, and loved ones for an evening of laughter, empowerment, and unforgettable music.

For more information, please visit Golden Ticket Productions’ website at Click Here. Join us as we embark on this hilarious and heartwarming journey of camaraderie, workplace revolution, and the power of dreaming big.




