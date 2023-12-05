5th Installment Of THE HOLIDAY CABERNET is Coming to Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

The Holiday Cabernet is back for a fifth year on Sunday, December 17. Enjoy an evening of holiday classics (or not-so-classics) by favorite G.E.T. performers and emerging artists in a cabaret-style setting with a pair of hosts who may or may not be toasted.

In year five, we will once again offer the popular holiday vendor area so you can do some holiday shopping in addition to indulging in the holiday cheer. We'll have everything from earth-friendly candles and funky and fun jewelry to local authors and sweet treats. While you browse, don't forget to get your Sloshed Snaps with Santa for all your holiday Insta feed needs (Santa is the sloshed one, though maybe you will be too...no judgement here.)

This year's hosts will be Ensemble members Justin Broom and Jean E. Mueller-Burr - both fabulous performers in their own right, as well as hilarious guides for this holiday merriment.

Acts that will be performing this year include: Improvised Jane Austen, poet Khloe Janel, stand-up comedian James Fisher Jr., drag performer Degrassi Knoll and singer-songwriter Malizabeth with special guest Svnflwrchld.

More information about these performers and our vendors, as well as parking and transportation options, is available on the Click Here.

The fifth (not annual, because THANKS COVID) Holiday Cabernet takes place at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro (3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613) at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. Tickets are $20 and available in advance on Click Here or via Eventbrite.

G.E.T. into the holiday spirits and join us for a night of song, dance, theatre, good cheer and revelry. G.E.T. yule holiday fun on!

Find out more about The Holiday Cabernet and the entire 2023-2024 Season at GhostlightEnsemble.com.