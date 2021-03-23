2021 Chicago Artadia Awards Finalists Announced

Artadia, a nonprofit grant making organization and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons, has announced that Andrea Carlson, Melissa Leandro, Cecil McDonald, Jr., Carlos Javier Ortiz, Celeste Rapone and Nate Young have been selected as the 2021 Chicago Artadia Awards Finalists.

The Finalists will each receive virtual studio visits with second-round jurors, who will ultimately select three artists to receive $10,000 unrestricted funds. The 2021 Chicago Artadia Award application was open to visual artists working in any visual media, at any stage in their career, who have been living and working within Chicago Cook County for a minimum of two years.

This year's Finalists jurors were Cathleen Chaffee, Chief Curator, Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo; Denene De Quintal, Assistant Curator, Native American Art, Detroit Institute of Arts; and Mia Lopez, Independent Curator, Chicago. Of the process, Denene notes, "The Artadia Award cycle was an incredible opportunity to experience the dynamic Chicago art scene. I was amazed by the depth of talent and look forward to learning who the Awardees will be."

Of the Finalists, Mia states, "This year's applicants embodied the diversity of artistic excellence that Chicago is known for- narrowing down such a talented pool was difficult. It's exciting to see that despite the challenges of the last year the artist finalists are persevering and creating visionary new work." Echoing Mia's sentiment, Cathleen notes, "The range and strength of work we considered really reconfirmed the vibrancy of the Chicago art scene and the engagement of the city's artists. It was affirming to see how much promising work has come from such an unprecedented year."