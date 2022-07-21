1776, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More Set For Broadway in Chicago's 2022-23 Season

Broadway In Chicago has announced its next season, which will feature 1776, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, A SOLDIER'S PLAY, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and MJ.



Current subscribers can now renew by visiting BroadwayInChicago.com or calling (312) 977-1717. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 15, 2022. Subscriber benefits include savings of up to 58% off ticket prices this season, discounts on both parking and suite service, invitations to Broadway In Chicago exclusive events, free exchange privileges based on availability and more.



The Broadway In Chicago line-up, including performance dates and venues, is as follows:

1776

February 28 - March 12, 2023

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award(R)-winning Best Musical, 1776, is a tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising reexamination of a pivotal moment in American history from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). 1776 comes to Chicago with the celebrated Broadway cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

March 14 - April 2, 2023

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

A SOLDIER'S PLAY

April 4 - 16, 2023

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)

A SOLDIER'S PLAY, the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company. In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. Broadway's Norm Lewis leads a powerhouse cast in the show Variety calls "a knock-your-socks-off-drama," directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

April 11 - 23, 2023

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times)



You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

MJ

August 1 - September 2, 2023

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

The music. The showmanship. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as MJ, the Tony Award-winning new musical centering on the making of the 1993 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ offers not just Michael Jackson's singular moves and Signature Sound, but also a thrilling glimpse into the creative spirit and obsessive mind that created the biggest pop superstar the world has ever known. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its national tour premiere at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in August 2023.