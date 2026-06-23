IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, and More Set for Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2026-2027 Season

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Overshadowed Theatrical Productions announced their 2026-2027 season entitled 'Ordinary People, Extraordinary Moments,' which includes five main stage productions and special events.

Kicking off the season is an original play written by Artistic Director Reba Hervas entitled 'Flame of Fire.' The story is inspired by "Operation Auca," a mission to make peaceful contact with an Ecuadorian tribe. Remembering the events 70 years later, this dramatic play follows missionaries Jim Elliot, Nate Saint, Pete Fleming, Ed McCully, and Roger Youderian and their wives as they bravely prepare for what would change their lives forever. Auditions for this empowering tale will be held on Tuesday, July 28.

For the Christmas season, Overshadowed will present the beloved 'It's a Wonderful Life,' adapted by Jason LeBlanc from the film by Frank Capra. This cherished story follows George Bailey as he discovers the most precious gift thanks to some heavenly help by a quirky angel trying to earn his wings. The film turns 80 years old this year.

In January, the season continues with the family-oriented 'James and the Giant Peach (TYA).' Adapted from Roald Dahl's book, this musical follows the adventures of a young boy and his strange new friends as they travel in a giant peach to New York. Book by Timothy Allen McDonald with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for "Dear Evan Hansen."

The spring will feature a rare Agatha Christie mystery, 'The Stranger.' Considered a lost play until 2019, this intriguing tale will have audiences on the edge of their seats as a woman's whirlwind romance takes a turn when she discovers something about her husband's past.

The season wraps with the Tony Award-winning 'Titanic' with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone. This beautiful musical delivers powerful emotional moments and soaring songs that bring history to life.

The season will also include the return of Shakespeare on the Grass, a partnership with the City of Itasca. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be presented on August 15 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 201-261 S. Walnut Street, Itasca, in the newly renovated gazebo. The event is free and will feature food and beverages for purchase from local vendors.

In February, Overshadowed will also present its annual Valentine's Day show with a special performer to be announced at a later date.

Season subscriptions are available for purchase on Overshadowed's website or by calling the box office at (630) 634-2100.

Production Dates:

Flame of Fire

September 18 – October 10, 2026

It's a Wonderful Life

November 27 – December 19, 2026

James and the Giant Peach (TYA)

January 22 – February 6, 2027

The Stranger

March 12–20 and April 1–10, 2027

Titanic

July 9 – 31, 2027

Shakespeare on the Grass: A Midsummer Night's Dream

August 15, 2026

Performances at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

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